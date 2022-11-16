There are many enemy types that you will encounter as you progress through the wastelands of Fallout 76. Foes both big and small make an appearance in this game and you will even encounter enemies from out of state like Trogs. Trogs are one of the more difficult enemies to defeat in the game and they can easily overwhelm you if you aren’t careful. Make sure to have a strong build ready — you’re going to need it. This guide will show you where to find Trogs in Fallout 76.

Trog location in Fallout 76

Trogs are similar to Feral Ghouls in the sense that neither are pleasant creatures to be around and both have become feral since the bombs fell. Trogs emerged from the Troglodyte Degeneration Contagion and only have a small shred of humanity left in them, enough to speak small phrases. These foes have both a melee and ranged attack and come in many different sizes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You may remember Trogs from Fallout 3 when they appeared in The Pitt. They were added to Fallout 76 with the release of The Pitt update which brought in a new activity called Expeditions. Expeditions allow you to help the Responders by taking a Vertibird to Pittsburgh and completing missions. The Responders appear inside Whitespring Resort. Once you have completed enough missions for them, you can take the Vertibird to Pittsburgh to complete one of two missions; Union Dues or From Ashes to Fire.

Related: The best build for the Auto-Axe in Fallout 76

If you want to find more Trogs, you will want to choose the From Ashes to Fire mission. This expedition has numerous Trog enemies that are found all throughout the mission. The Union Dues mission has Trogs as well but they only appear at the end when they launch an attack on The Penn. If you are looking to complete the Troglodiced achievement/trophy, you will need to obtain the Auto-Axe and defeat 100 Trogs using the weapon.