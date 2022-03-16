Where to find Volcanic Stone in Elden Ring – and what it does

Volcanic Stone is one of the many crafting materials you’ll find in Elden Ring. You can use it to craft some useful items, such as the Volcano Pot and the Roped Volcano Pot. To find it, you’ll have to venture over to Mount Gelmir, a volcanic area in the western portion of Atlus Plateau.

As such, you likely won’t be able to acquire this material until you’ve activated the Grand Lift of Dectus. Once you’ve taken the lift up to Atlus Plateau, simply head over to Mount Gelmir, which also houses Volcano Manor. You’ll find Volcanic Stones laying around the area; interact with them to pick them up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These stones are primarily used to craft Volcano Pots and Roped Volcano Pots, both of which are fairly simple to make. All you need are two Volcanic Stones to craft each item. Volcano Pots create heat clouds, which cause continuous fire damage to those caught inside of them before dissipating. Roped Volcano Pots do the same thing, but the rope helps you throw them a little further. To craft both items, you’ll also need to purchase Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [20], which you can buy from the Nomadic Merchant found at Mount Gelmir.