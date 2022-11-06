Where to find Zucchini in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Like most life-sim games, Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with ingredients and materials for you to find that are scattered all over the different biomes of the valley. These ingredients are used to make meals for yourself and the residents living alongside you. Zucchini is just one of the many vegetables that exist in Dreamlight Valley, but they are also one of the many you cannot get right away. This guide will show you where you can find Zucchini in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Zucchini location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Like other vegetables in the game, Zucchini is found in a specific biome in the valley that you, unfortunately, don’t have access to right away. The biome that you need to unlock to obtain Zucchinis is the SUnlit Plateau. This is the home to Scar since the Scar’s Kingdom update. You can find the Sunlit Plateau to the west of the Plaza. Unlocking this biome will cost you 7,000 Dreamlight. You can gather the Dreamlight required to remove the Night Thorns by completing tasks and quests.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the Sunlit Plateau unlocked, you will still need to unlock Goofy’s Stall in the area. To unlock Goofy’s Stall, simply interact with the Scrooge McDuck sign and pay the required number of Star Coins. You may need to upgrade Goofy’s Stall a few times in this area before he starts selling Zucchini. You can also purchase Zucchini Seeds so that you can grow them yourself. If you plan on growing your own Zucchini, it will take roughly 40 minutes for the seeds to fully grow.

Similar to other vegetables in the game, you can also find Zucchini growing in Wall-e’s Garden. To unlock Wall-e’s Garden, you simply need to have Wall-e return to the valley and follow his quest line. After a few quests, you will unlock the garden and Wall-e will start growing his own crops that you are free to take at any time.