With so many ingredients in Tower of Fantasy, there are bound to be a few questionable ones. Nonetheless, these ingredients still manage to fill your character’s stomach and grant them benefits like health, attack power, and endurance. One of the more odd ingredients you will find is Caterpillar Fungus. This strange ingredient is one of the rarer ones to find in the game and may take some time to locate. This guide aims to show you where you can find Caterpillar Fungus in Tower of Fantasy.

Where to get Caterpillar Fungus in Tower of Fantasy

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get your hands on Caterpillar Fungus for a while. This ingredient doesn’t make an appearance until you reach the Warren region of the game. This is the fifth region you will go to during the story and requires you to upgrade your Suppressor a fair amount so you can survive the radiation in the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach the Warren region, you still probably won’t find Caterpillar Fungus very easily. Since it is a rare ingredient, you will need to do some searching. The areas marked on the map above show where we were able to find most of our Caterpillar fungi. This ingredient can be identified by its yellowish coloring.

How to use Caterpillar Fungus

Caterpillar Fungus is perhaps one of the best ingredients in the game to eat by itself. Don’t worry about turning this item into a meal. Alone, this food item will restore seven percent of your character’s health plus an additional 15,000. It will also grant your character four Satiety points. If you wish to use it for cooking, you can use Caterpillar Fungi to make Caterpillar Fungus Noodles. This meal will restore 20% plus 60,000 health to your character as well as 20 Satiety points.