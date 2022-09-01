There are plenty of different ingredients that you can get your hands on in Tower of Fantasy. When combined together at a cooking station, these ingredients can be turned into extravagant meals that will heal your character, grant them Satiety points, or even increase their damage. While some of these ingredients are easier to find, some are limited to being found in only a couple of places. This guide will show you where you can find Fiddlehead in Tower of Fantasy.

Where to get Fiddlehead in Tower of Fantasy

Fiddlehead is a strange name for a plant, but it is actually quite useful. This ingredient isn’t extremely plentiful and can only be found in a handful of locations around the map. Fiddlehead is a small plant that appears in groups and has a swirl at the top. This plant has a red base and a green top, making it difficult to spot in the grass.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find Fiddlehead, you will need to search around factories in the Banges region. There are a few scattered around the area, but the main one you will find Fiddlehead at is Banges Tech. You will visit this location as part of the story shortly after reaching the Banges region. Fiddlehead is perhaps the most common around the tech building.

How to use Fiddlehead

Fiddlehead is a great plant for those who are lower level. Eating it by itself will restore 6,800 health to your character and grant them two Satiety points. Of course, this will quickly be made null when you reach higher levels. At that point, you can use Fiddlehead to make Fiddlehead Pie and Fiddlehead Soup. Both of these recipes restore around 40,000 health to your character and grant them 10 Satiety points.