Where to get Cuihua Wood in Genshin Impact

Now that the Serenitea Pot has been added to Genshin Impact, players will be looking to get their hands on all manner of resources to build items in it. Cuihua Wood is one such resource, and this can be obtained from a pretty easy-to-find source.

Cuihua Wood can be obtained from any of the fruit trees in the game, such as Apple trees or Sunsettia trees. These are pretty common all over the game.

Where to get Cuihua Wood

Players can get Cuihua Wood quite readily around the Stormbearer Mountains, or near the Dadaupa Gorge region. Both of them have plentiful fruit trees, although the Stormbearer Mountains is probably the better spot thanks to a lot of apple and sunsettia trees grown in a pretty small area.

How to harvest wood

Harvest wood is very easy. All you need to do is strike the tree with your weapon, and some wood pieces will fall from it. Keep hitting it until they stop, then move on to the next tree. The trees will not fall over or break.

What are the resources used for

Players can earn blueprints for items that they can use to build furnishing for their home in the Serenitea Pot. Each furnishing has an item costs that players need to meet to be able to build the item, such as dye, fabrics, or woods. They will need to farm up all these resources before they can build the item and place it in their house or world in the Serenitea Pot.