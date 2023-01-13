For those who plan to craft some of their augmented gear in Final Fantasy XIV, Dharmic Rain will be a helpful resource to reach this step. You’ll need a good amount of it to properly enhance your character’s weapons, gear, and accessories. You can farm this resource reasonably handily, but it will take some time to track down the currency you need to exchange for it. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Dharmic Rain in Final Fantasy XIV

How to get Dharmic Rain in Final Fantasy XIV

You will need to make your way to the Rain Exchange vendor in Radz-at-Han; they are named Rashti. They will be at coordinates (X:10.8, Y:9.9). They are going to be opposite Nesvaaz, who is the Totem and Sundry exchanges vendor at Radz-at-Han, and who may have visited Nesvaaz multiple times to exchange the various tokens you’ve earned from completing dungeons, alliance rains, or Extreme trials.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When speaking with Rashti, the first option on their menu is going to be the Rain Exchange, and they are going to sell the item Dharmic Rain. Each Dharmic Rain resource is going to call 100 Allagan Tomestone of Astronomy. You can earn Tomestones of Astronomy in multiple ways, such as by completing dungeons, alliance raids, and trials. You can only start earning them when you have a character who has a job at level 90, and you will need to complete the Endwalker expansion campaign before you can begin spending them. The daily roulette will be your best source for acquiring Tomestones of Astronomy.

Your character can only hold 2,000 of these Tomestones. When you reach this limit, we recommend grabbing various resources that can help you augment other job equipment for your character.