There are plenty of resources to round up while playing Final Fantasy XIV, and one of the more notable ones is Raw Zoisite. It would be best if you had this to turn it into Zoisite, a core ingredient in multiple crafting recipes for necklaces, rings, bracelets, and a handful of tools. It’s a critical resource, and having plenty of it is important. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Raw Zoisite in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to get Raw Zoisite in Final Fantasy XIV

Before going out in search of Raw Zoisite, you need to purchase the Tome of Geological Folklore – Ilsabard and the Northern Empty. Without this book and using it on your character, you won’t be able to detect the resource and harvest from it. Make sure to grab this before anything else and add it to your gatherer’s wealth of knowledge. You can purchase this from the Splendors Vendor at Radz-at-Han for 16 Regional Folklore Trader’s Token C.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the book, your character must be a level 90 Miner to harvest this resource. You can also find it while visiting the Garlemald region, featured in the Endwalker expansion. You will need the coordinates (X:31.9, Y:17.3) directly on Tertium to find the mining node that can spawn Raw Zoisite. The resource spawns at 6 AM and 6 PM Eorzea Time, giving you plenty of turnaround time to find it regularly. You can stick close to this resource while waiting for it to respawn or complete other activities in Garlemald.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The alternative to actively finding this resource is for you to purchase it on the market board, but you should only explore it if you don’t have the mining profession and plenty of Gil to spend.