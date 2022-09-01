It is important to gather as many ingredients as you can in Tower of Fantasy. These items are able to be combined together at a cooking station to craft delicious meals for your character to enjoy. These meals grant your character health, Satiety points, ad even attack and endurance bonuses. One of the many ingredients you might be looking to track down is Small Blueberry Jars. This ingredient can only be found in one place. This guide will show you where you can find Small Blueberry Jars in Tower of Fantasy.

How to get Small Blueberry Jars in Tower of Fantasy

You may have seen Small Blueberry Jars in your inventory and have no idea where they came from. If you aren’t familiar with where to get them, the sight of the ingredient can be a bit confusing. If you look at the ingredient, it will give you the location of where you can find Small Blueberry Jars; by defeating Heirs of Aida.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Heirs of Aida are some of the main enemies you will face as you progress through the game. The Heirs of Aida make appearances in pretty much every region of the map. You will run into them more and more as you progress through the game. You can find tons of these enemies in both the Crown and Warren regions of the game. Each Heirs of Aida member has a small chance to drop a Small Blueberry Jar.

Related: All food recipes in Tower of Fantasy

How to use Small Blueberry Jars

Like other ingredients in the game, you can use Small Blueberry Jars at cooking stations to craft quality meals that will help your character. You can use Small Blueberry Jars to craft Jame on Toast which will increase your character’s volt damage for a short while. You can also eat the ingredient by itself. This is recommended for only lower-level characters since eating the Blueberry Jars will only heal 4,000 health and restore two Satiety points.