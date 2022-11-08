Where to get Frozen Flame in God of War Ragnarok

You will need several resources along your journey in God of War Ragnarok, and Frozen Flame is one of them. It’s a crucial item you will use to upgrade your Leviathan Axe, and you can only find it in a handful of places. It’s a unique material that doesn’t drop often. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Frozen Flames in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Frozen Flame in God of War Ragnarok

The Frozen Flame is one of the more unique resources you can find in Ragnarok. As such, it only drops after defeating powerful enemies. For example, early on in the game, we acquired some following our first encounter with the Huntress, one of the Stalkers that worship Skadi. The Frozen Flame was among one of the rarer resources available from this creature. You will need to go out of your way to find other monsters similar to this one that drops Frozen Flame.

If you’re looking for more, we recommend going off the beaten path and exploring the game to complete Favours. Some Favours may pit you against these powerful creatures. Although not all of them do. When you find a powerful adversary in these quests, there’s a good chance you can earn a Frozen Flame as a reward, and there might be other resources you can earn by the quest’s end. This also means you need to progress through the story, as there is a chance other monsters you meet along your journey could drop it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The further you go into the Ragnarok campaign, the better chances you have to find more Frozen Flame. It’s a powerful upgrade, so it doesn’t drop very often.