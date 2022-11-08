Skill Labours are something you need to complete throughout your time in God of War Ragnarok. They’re available alongside select skills you unlock in your skill trees. You can view your progress on any skill that comes with each labour, but they’re not too clear on how they work, what they do, and why you should be working on them. Here’s what you need to know about how Skill Labours work in God of War Ragnarok.

What to do about Skill Labours in God of War Ragnarok

To complete a Skill Labour in God of War Ragnarok, you must use that skill in combat. It can be any point in combat, but you need to use it against an enemy and do damage to them. This will count towards your overall Skill Labour total. When you reach the final number for that Skill Labour, you will have the chance to increase the tier of that Skill. However, you can only do this if you’ve also upgraded the weapon in that respective skill tree.

Related: All stats and how they work in God of War Ragnarok

For example, if you are attempting to increase the Skill Labour for Scorched Sweep I in the Blades of Chaos tree, underneath the Technique path, then you will need to use it 15 times in combat. Upon doing this, you will have access to the upgrade version of this skill, Scorched Sweep II. Before you can unlock it, you need to increase your Blades of Chaos to the third upgrade, which means finding enough resources in Ragnarok. This might take time, and you can complete the Skill Labour far earlier before you reach this point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Every time you complete a Skill Labour, you go up a tree, and you will need to complete more to reach the next tier. You can expect to work through many of these tiers before completing a Skill Labour.