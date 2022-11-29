Where to get Lure Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Like in any Pokémon game, Scarlet and Violet has a wide variety of different Poké Ball types to collect. Some of these, like Ultra Balls, are basically straight upgrades on standard Poké Balls, while most others are more situational in their usefulness. Among these situational Poké Ball types is the Lure Ball, which is only really useful for catching Pokémon in the water (since there isn’t technically fishing in Scarlet and Violet.) Although their usefulness may be a bit limited, it’s still a good idea to stay prepared for anything by keeping some Lure Balls on hand.

Where to find Lure Balls

Unlike many other items, you aren’t able to buy Lure Balls at regular shops. Instead, the only reliable way to get Lure Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is by purchasing them at the at the Porto Marinada Auction. The auction won’t be available to you immediately when you arrive at Porto Marinada, either. First you’ll need to defeat Gym Leader Kofu, which will then unlock the auction for you permanently. Before you can challenge him, though, you’ll need to return his to wallet to him after he leaves his gym in a hurry. You can do this by finding him in Porto Marinada.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you aren’t sure exactly how auctions work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, rest assured that it’s a fairly simple process, although you may need to spend quite a few Pokédollars to outbid your opponents. If you can’t find any Lure Balls at the auction, you’ll need to wait until the stalls reset at the beginning of the in-game day. That is, unless you’d rather go into your Switch’s system settings and change your date to reset the stalls more quickly.