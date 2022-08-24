Where to get Padisarahs in Genshin Impact – Padisarah Locations

Padisarahs is a plant used in multiple cooking recipes in the Sumeru region. This new location was introduced in Genshin Impact 3.0. This extensive rainforest contains materials, plants, and puzzles unique to the area. Genshin Impact 3.0 also presents Dendro, a nature-based element, and new banner characters to pursue and level up. This guide will explain where to find this regional specialty in Genshin Impact.

Where to find Padisarahs in Genshin Impact

Padisarahs are a Sumeru regional specialty. If you have Tignhari in your active party, they will be marked on the mini-map, making them easier to collect and farm. As with open-world materials, each flower will take two to three days of real-life time to respawn. This rare flower can be found in three distinct areas. Reference the image below to get an idea of what to look for.

The first area to begin farming this material is in and around Sumeru City. They will be on patches of grass and building rooftops. Perform a complete sweep of the city to earn a dozen at once.

The second location to look for is the Palace of Alcazarzaray. This location is tucked inside the mountains and hills, but it is a relatively safe area to farm Padisarahs. This location will only grant you about seven to eight of these flowers at a time.

The final location to find this material is in a remote place called Vanarana. This area will open after completing the “Trees and Dreams” questline. Padisarahs grow in abundance at this location. On the ground, on ridges, and on the tops of hills. A lap of this region will net you around 24 of these flowers. Mark these locations and grab as many as you need while traversing the wild forests of Sumeru.