Where to get Pepper in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pepper is a must-have condiment for every household. It is also a must-have item in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as you will need it for more than 20 sandwich recipes. However, this condiment can only be gained from a special place in Paldea. Luckily, we know exactly where you can get Pepper in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and will tell you everything you need to know about this condiment, including sandwich recipes that include it.

Pepper location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Most ingredients can be found in one of the four shops which are present in most big towns in Paldea. These shops are Aquiesta Supermarket, Artisan Bakery, Sure Cans, and Deli Cioso. Players can get their hands on some Pepper by going either to an Aquiesta Supermarket or an Artisan Bakery. Since both are shown clearly on the map if you zoom in enough with a sign that looks like groceries, it shouldn’t be too hard to find one near you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The easiest place to find an Artisan Bakery is in Mesagoza since there are three scattered around the town. There is one that you can reach by fast traveling to the Academy, shown in the image above. Pepper should be right after Salt in the bakery. The buying price for a piece of Pepper is ₽100 and it has a Hot flavor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is a short list of all the sandwiches you can make with Pepper in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with the other needed ingredients and the effects of the meal: