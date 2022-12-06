Where to get Salt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Don’t get salty.

When it comes to condiments, Salt is the most important one out there. It is a vital condiment in both real life and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. However, to use it for one of the 56 sandwich recipes in the game, you will need to get it first. Well, after looking around for a bit, we managed to find where you can get Salt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and will tell you everything you need to know about this ingredient.

Salt location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Most ingredients can be found in four shops which are present in most big towns in Paldea. Players can get their hands on some Salt by going either to an Aquiesta Supermarket or an Artisan Bakery. Since both are shown clearly on the map if you zoom in enough with a sign that looks like groceries, it shouldn’t be too hard to find one near you.

The easiest place to find an Artisan Bakery is in Mesagoza since there are three scattered around the town. You can see the easiest one to reach by fast traveling to the Academy in the image above. Salt should be right after Mustard in the bakery. The buying price for a piece of Salt is ₽90 and it has a Salty flavor.

Here is a short list of all the sandwiches you can make with Salt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with the other needed ingredients and the effects of the meal:

Sandwich nameIngredientsMeal Power
Avocado SandwichAvocado, Smoked Fillet, SaltExp. Point Power: Dragon Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Electric Lv. 1
Catching Power: Dark Lv. 1
Great Avocado SandwichAvocado, Smoked Fillet, Tomato, SaltEncounter Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Catching Power: Fairy Lv. 1
Exp. Point Power: Dark Lv. 1
Ultra Avocado SandwichAvocado, Smoked Fillet, Tomato, Lettuce, SaltExp. Point Power: Grass Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Dark Lv. 2
Catching Power: Dragon Lv. 1
Master Avocado SandwichSalty Herba Mystica, Salt, Smoked Fillet, Avocado, Tomato, LettuceTitle Power: Grass Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Dark Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Egg SandwichEgg, Cucumber, Salt, MayonnaiseEncounter Power: Flying Lv. 1
Exp. Point Power: Steel Lv. 1
Raid Power: Rock Lv. 1
Great Egg SandwichEgg, Cucumber, Red Onion, Salt, MayonnaiseEncounter Power: Flying Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Steel Lv. 1
Raid Power: Rock Lv. 1
Ultra Egg SandwichEgg, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cheese, Salt, MayonnaiseEncounter Power: Flying Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Steel Lv. 2
Raid Power: Rock Lv. 1
Master Egg SandwichSalty Herba Mystica, Salt, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Egg, Red Onion, CucumberTitle Power: Flying Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Rock Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Normal Lv. 2
Refreshing SandwichMarmalade, Salt, Avocado, Cherry TomatoesCatching Power: Bug Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Fighting Lv. 1
Raid Power: Dragon Lv. 1
Great Refreshing SandwichMarmalade, Salt, Kiwi, Avocado, Cherry TomatoesCatching Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fire Lv. 1
Item Drop Power: Poison Lv. 1
Ultra Refreshing SandwichMarmalade, Salt, Kiwi, Avocado, Pickle, Cherry TomatoesCatching Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fighting Lv. 2
Item Drop Power: Poison Lv. 1
Master Refreshing SandwichSpicy Herba Mystica, Marmalade, Salt, Kiwi, Avocado, Pickle, Cherry TomatoesTitle Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Poison Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2
Cheese SandwichCheese, Cream Cheese, Pepper, SaltEncounter Power: Bug Lv. 1
Raid Power: Water Lv. 1
Exp. Point Power: Steel Lv. 1
Great Cheese SandwichCheese, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Pepper, SaltEncounter Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Raid Power: Steel Lv. 1
Exp. Point Power: Bug Lv. 1
Ultra Cheese SandwichCheese, Avocado, Basil, Cream Cheese, Pepper, SaltExp. Point Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Raid Power: Electric Lv. 2
Catching Power: Water Lv. 1
Master Cheese SandwichSalty Herba Mystica, Cream Cheese, Pepper, Salt, Basil, Cheese, AvocadoTitle Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Electric Lv. 2
Raid Power: Water Lv. 2
Smoky SandwichSmoked Fillet, Watercress, Vinegar, Pepper, SaltExp. Point Power: Dark Lv. 1
Raid Power: Dragon Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Psychic Lv. 1
Great Smoky SandwichSmoked Fillet, Watercress, Red Onion, Vinegar, Pepper, SaltExp. Point Power: Ghost Lv. 1
Raid Power: Psychic Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Dark Lv. 1
Ultra Smoky SandwichSmoked Fillet, Watercress, Red Onion, Basil, Vinegar, Pepper, SaltExp. Point Power: Dark Lv. 2
Raid Power: Psychic Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Ghost Lv. 1
Master Smoky SandwichSalty Herba Mystica, Vinegar, Pepper, Salt, Basil, Watercress, Smoked Fillet, Red OnionTitle Power: Dark Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Psychic Lv. 2
Raid Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Variety SandwichProsciutto, Cherry Tomatoes, Smoked Fillet, Salt, VinegarTeensy Power: Flying Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Dark Lv. 1
Catching Power: Bug Lv. 1
Great Variety SandwichProsciutto, Cherry Tomatoes, Smoked Fillet, Potato Salad, Salt, VinegarTeensy Power: Bug Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Dragon Lv. 1
Catching Power: Dark Lv. 1
Ultra Variety SandwichProsciutto, Cherry Tomatoes, Smoked Fillet, Potato Salad, Hamburger, Salt, VinegarEncounter Power: Bug Lv. 2
Catching Power: Dark Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Steel Lv. 1
Master Variety SandwichBitter Herba Mystica, Vinegar, Salt, Potato Salad, Smoked Fillet, Hamburger, Prosciutto, Cherry TomatoesTitle Power: Bug Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Steel Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2
Klawf Claw SandwichOlive Oil, Salt, Klawf Stick, Tomato, LettuceEncounter Power: Grass Lv. 1
Catching Power: Fairy Lv. 1Item Drop Power: Ice Lv. 1
Great Klawf Claw SandwichOlive Oil, Salt, Wasabi, Klawf Stick, Tomato, LettuceEncounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
Catching Power: Fairy Lv. 1
Item Drop Power: Ice Lv. 1
Ultra Klawf Claw SandwichOlive Oil, Salt, Wasabi, Klawf Stick, Yellow Bell Pepper, Tomato, LettuceEncounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
Catching Power: Ice Lv. 2
Item Drop Power: Electric Lv. 1
Master Klawf Claw SandwichSpicy Herba Mystica, Olive Oil, Salt, Wasabi, Klawf Stick, Yellow Bell Pepper, Tomato, LettuceTitle Power: Grass Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Ice Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Electric Lv. 2
Great Sweet SandwichBanana, Apple, Cheese, Whipped Cream, Butter, SaltEgg Power: Lv. 2
Item Drop Power: Bug Lv. 1
Raid Power: Flying Lv. 1
Ultra Sweet SandwichBanana, Apple, Cheese, Basil, Whipped Cream, Butter, SaltEgg Power: Lv. 2
Item Drop Power: Flying Lv. 2
Raid Power: Normal Lv. 1
Master Sweet SandwichSour Herba Mystica, Whipped Cream, Salt, Butter, Basil, Apple, Banana, CheeseEgg Power: Lv. 2
Item Drop Power: Flying Lv. 2
Raid Power: Normal Lv. 1
Vegetable SandwichVinegar, Olive Oil, Salt, Sliced Green Pepper, Cucumber, TomatoTeensy Power: Poison Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Water Lv. 1
Catching Power: Bug Lv. 1
Great Vegetable SandwichVinegar, Olive Oil, Salt, Sliced Green Pepper, Red Onion, Cucumber, TomatoEncounter Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Teensy Power: Bug Lv. 1
Catching Power: Poison Lv. 1
Ultra Vegetable SandwichVinegar, Olive Oil, Salt, Watercress, Sliced Green Pepper, Red Onion, Cucumber, TomatoEncounter Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Teensy Power: Bug Lv. 2
Catching Power: Poison Lv. 1
Master Vegetable SandwichSalty Herba Mystica, Vinegar, Olive Oil, Salt, Watercress, Sliced Green Pepper, Red Onion Cucumber, TomatoTitle Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Bug Lv. 2
Catching Power: Poison Lv. 2
Hefty SandwichPotato Tortilla, Fried Fillet, Prosciutto, Potato Salad, Salt, Peanut ButterEncounter Power: Steel Lv. 1
Raid Power: Ghost Lv. 1
Catching Power: Bug Lv. 1
Decadent SandwichSmoked Fillet, Klawf Stick, Watercress, Basil, Vinegar, Olive Oil, SaltExp. Point Power: Ice Lv. 1
Raid Power: Psychic Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Dark Lv. 1
Great Decadent SandwichSmoked Fillet, Klawf Stick, Watercress, Basil, Tofu, Vinegar, Olive Oil, SaltExp. Point Power Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 1
Catching Power: Dark Lv. 1
Ultra Decadent SandwichSmoked Fillet, Klawf Stick, Watercress, Basil, Tofu, Red Onion, Vinegar, Olive Oil, SaltExp. Point Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Dark Lv. 2
Catching Power: Ice Lv. 1
Master Decadent SandwichSpicy Herba Mystica, Vinegar, Olive Oil, Salt, Basil, Watercress, Tofu, Smoked Fillet, Klawf Stick, Red OnionTitle Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Dark Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Ice Lv. 2
Tofu SandwichSalt, Wasabi, Rice, Tofu x2, Avocado, LettuceEncounter Power: Normal Lv. 1
Egg Power: Lv. 1
Catching Power: Grass Lv. 1
Great Tofu SandwichTofu x2, Rice, Lettuce, Avocado, Wasabi, Salt, HorseradishEncounter Power: Normal Lv. 2
Raid Power: Fighting Lv. 1
Catching Power: Grass Lv. 1
Ultra Tofu SandwichTofu x2, Rice, Lettuce, Avocado, Watercress, Wasabi, Salt, HorseradishRaid Power: Normal Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fighting Lv. 2
Catching Power: Grass Lv. 1
Master Tofu SandwichSalty Herba Mystica, Salt, Watercress, Wasabi, Horseradish, Rice, Tofu x2, Avocado, LettuceTitle Power: Normal Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
Catching Power: Fighting Lv. 2
Curry-and-Noodle SandwichNoodles, Red Bell Pepper, Bacon, Yellow Bell Pepper, Olive Oil, Salt, Curry PowderExp. Point Power: Electric Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Psychic Lv. 1
Catching Power: Rock Lv. 1
Great Curry-and-Noodle SandwichNoodles, Red Bell Pepper, Bacon, Yellow Bell Pepper, Jalapeno, Olive Oil, Salt, Curry PowderItem Drop Power: Rock Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Psychic Lv. 1
Catching Power: Electric Lv. 1
Ultra Curry-and-Noodle SandwichNoodles, Red Bell Pepper, Bacon, Yellow Bell Pepper, Jalapeno, Egg, Olive Oil, Salt, Curry PowderExp. Point Power Rock Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
Catching Power: Ice Lv. 1
Master Curry-and-Noodle SandwichSweet Herba Mystica, Olive Oil, Salt, Jalapeno, Noodles, Egg, Bacon, Yellow Bell Pepper, Red Bell Pepper, Curry PowderTitle Power: Rock Lv. 2
Egg Power: Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2
Tower SandwichHamburger, Noodles, Potato Salad, Rice, Olive Oil, Salt, Curry PowderExp. Point Power: Steel Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Fire Lv. 1
Humungo Power: Ghost Lv. 1
Great Tower SandwichHamburger, Noodles, Potato Salad, Rice, Klawf Stick, Olive Oil, Salt, Curry PowderExp. Point Power: Steel Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Ghost Lv. 1
Humungo Power: Ice Lv. 1
Ultra Tower SandwichHamburger, Noodles, Potato Salad, Rice, Klawf Stick, Tofu, Olive Oil, Salt, Curry PowderEncounter Power: Steel Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Ice Lv. 2
Catching Power: Normal Lv. 1
Master Tower SandwichBitter Herba Mystica, Olive Oil, Salt, Potato Salad, Noodles, Rice, Tofu, Klawf Stick, Hamburger, Curry PowderTitle Power: Steel Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Fighting Lv. 2
Sushi SandwichVinegar, Salt, Wasabi, Rice, Smoked Fillet x2, Klawf StickEncounter Power: Dark Lv. 1
Catching Power: Fighting Lv. 1
Humungo Power: Normal Lv. 1
Great Sushi SandwichVinegar, Salt, Watercress, Wasabi, Rice, Smoked Fillet x2, Klawf StickExp. Point Power: Dark Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fighting Lv. 1
Catching Power: Normal Lv. 1
Ultra Sushi SandwichVinegar, Salt, Watercress, Wasabi, Rice, Smoked Fillet x2, Klawf Stick x2Encounter Power: Ice Lv. 2
Catching Power: Normal Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Dark Lv. 2
Master Sushi SandwichSour Herba Mystica, Vinegar, Salt, Watercress, Wasabi, Rice, Smoked Fillet x2, Klawf Stick x2Title Power: Ice Lv. 2
Teensy Power: Dark Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2

