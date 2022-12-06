Where to get Salt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When it comes to condiments, Salt is the most important one out there. It is a vital condiment in both real life and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. However, to use it for one of the 56 sandwich recipes in the game, you will need to get it first. Well, after looking around for a bit, we managed to find where you can get Salt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and will tell you everything you need to know about this ingredient.

Salt location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Most ingredients can be found in four shops which are present in most big towns in Paldea. Players can get their hands on some Salt by going either to an Aquiesta Supermarket or an Artisan Bakery. Since both are shown clearly on the map if you zoom in enough with a sign that looks like groceries, it shouldn’t be too hard to find one near you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The easiest place to find an Artisan Bakery is in Mesagoza since there are three scattered around the town. You can see the easiest one to reach by fast traveling to the Academy in the image above. Salt should be right after Mustard in the bakery. The buying price for a piece of Salt is ₽90 and it has a Salty flavor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is a short list of all the sandwiches you can make with Salt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with the other needed ingredients and the effects of the meal: