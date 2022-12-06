Where to get Salt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Don’t get salty.
When it comes to condiments, Salt is the most important one out there. It is a vital condiment in both real life and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. However, to use it for one of the 56 sandwich recipes in the game, you will need to get it first. Well, after looking around for a bit, we managed to find where you can get Salt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and will tell you everything you need to know about this ingredient.
Salt location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Most ingredients can be found in four shops which are present in most big towns in Paldea. Players can get their hands on some Salt by going either to an Aquiesta Supermarket or an Artisan Bakery. Since both are shown clearly on the map if you zoom in enough with a sign that looks like groceries, it shouldn’t be too hard to find one near you.
The easiest place to find an Artisan Bakery is in Mesagoza since there are three scattered around the town. You can see the easiest one to reach by fast traveling to the Academy in the image above. Salt should be right after Mustard in the bakery. The buying price for a piece of Salt is ₽90 and it has a Salty flavor.
Here is a short list of all the sandwiches you can make with Salt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with the other needed ingredients and the effects of the meal:
|Sandwich name
|Ingredients
|Meal Power
|Avocado Sandwich
|Avocado, Smoked Fillet, Salt
|Exp. Point Power: Dragon Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Electric Lv. 1
Catching Power: Dark Lv. 1
|Great Avocado Sandwich
|Avocado, Smoked Fillet, Tomato, Salt
|Encounter Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Catching Power: Fairy Lv. 1
Exp. Point Power: Dark Lv. 1
|Ultra Avocado Sandwich
|Avocado, Smoked Fillet, Tomato, Lettuce, Salt
|Exp. Point Power: Grass Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Dark Lv. 2
Catching Power: Dragon Lv. 1
|Master Avocado Sandwich
|Salty Herba Mystica, Salt, Smoked Fillet, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce
|Title Power: Grass Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Dark Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Dragon Lv. 2
|Egg Sandwich
|Egg, Cucumber, Salt, Mayonnaise
|Encounter Power: Flying Lv. 1
Exp. Point Power: Steel Lv. 1
Raid Power: Rock Lv. 1
|Great Egg Sandwich
|Egg, Cucumber, Red Onion, Salt, Mayonnaise
|Encounter Power: Flying Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Steel Lv. 1
Raid Power: Rock Lv. 1
|Ultra Egg Sandwich
|Egg, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cheese, Salt, Mayonnaise
|Encounter Power: Flying Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Steel Lv. 2
Raid Power: Rock Lv. 1
|Master Egg Sandwich
|Salty Herba Mystica, Salt, Mayonnaise, Cheese, Egg, Red Onion, Cucumber
|Title Power: Flying Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Rock Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Normal Lv. 2
|Refreshing Sandwich
|Marmalade, Salt, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes
|Catching Power: Bug Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Fighting Lv. 1
Raid Power: Dragon Lv. 1
|Great Refreshing Sandwich
|Marmalade, Salt, Kiwi, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes
|Catching Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fire Lv. 1
Item Drop Power: Poison Lv. 1
|Ultra Refreshing Sandwich
|Marmalade, Salt, Kiwi, Avocado, Pickle, Cherry Tomatoes
|Catching Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fighting Lv. 2
Item Drop Power: Poison Lv. 1
|Master Refreshing Sandwich
|Spicy Herba Mystica, Marmalade, Salt, Kiwi, Avocado, Pickle, Cherry Tomatoes
|Title Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Poison Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2
|Cheese Sandwich
|Cheese, Cream Cheese, Pepper, Salt
|Encounter Power: Bug Lv. 1
Raid Power: Water Lv. 1
Exp. Point Power: Steel Lv. 1
|Great Cheese Sandwich
|Cheese, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Pepper, Salt
|Encounter Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Raid Power: Steel Lv. 1
Exp. Point Power: Bug Lv. 1
|Ultra Cheese Sandwich
|Cheese, Avocado, Basil, Cream Cheese, Pepper, Salt
|Exp. Point Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Raid Power: Electric Lv. 2
Catching Power: Water Lv. 1
|Master Cheese Sandwich
|Salty Herba Mystica, Cream Cheese, Pepper, Salt, Basil, Cheese, Avocado
|Title Power: Dragon Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Electric Lv. 2
Raid Power: Water Lv. 2
|Smoky Sandwich
|Smoked Fillet, Watercress, Vinegar, Pepper, Salt
|Exp. Point Power: Dark Lv. 1
Raid Power: Dragon Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Psychic Lv. 1
|Great Smoky Sandwich
|Smoked Fillet, Watercress, Red Onion, Vinegar, Pepper, Salt
|Exp. Point Power: Ghost Lv. 1
Raid Power: Psychic Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Dark Lv. 1
|Ultra Smoky Sandwich
|Smoked Fillet, Watercress, Red Onion, Basil, Vinegar, Pepper, Salt
|Exp. Point Power: Dark Lv. 2
Raid Power: Psychic Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Ghost Lv. 1
|Master Smoky Sandwich
|Salty Herba Mystica, Vinegar, Pepper, Salt, Basil, Watercress, Smoked Fillet, Red Onion
|Title Power: Dark Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Psychic Lv. 2
Raid Power: Ghost Lv. 2
|Variety Sandwich
|Prosciutto, Cherry Tomatoes, Smoked Fillet, Salt, Vinegar
|Teensy Power: Flying Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Dark Lv. 1
Catching Power: Bug Lv. 1
|Great Variety Sandwich
|Prosciutto, Cherry Tomatoes, Smoked Fillet, Potato Salad, Salt, Vinegar
|Teensy Power: Bug Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Dragon Lv. 1
Catching Power: Dark Lv. 1
|Ultra Variety Sandwich
|Prosciutto, Cherry Tomatoes, Smoked Fillet, Potato Salad, Hamburger, Salt, Vinegar
|Encounter Power: Bug Lv. 2
Catching Power: Dark Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Steel Lv. 1
|Master Variety Sandwich
|Bitter Herba Mystica, Vinegar, Salt, Potato Salad, Smoked Fillet, Hamburger, Prosciutto, Cherry Tomatoes
|Title Power: Bug Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Steel Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2
|Klawf Claw Sandwich
|Olive Oil, Salt, Klawf Stick, Tomato, Lettuce
|Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 1
Catching Power: Fairy Lv. 1Item Drop Power: Ice Lv. 1
|Great Klawf Claw Sandwich
|Olive Oil, Salt, Wasabi, Klawf Stick, Tomato, Lettuce
|Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
Catching Power: Fairy Lv. 1
Item Drop Power: Ice Lv. 1
|Ultra Klawf Claw Sandwich
|Olive Oil, Salt, Wasabi, Klawf Stick, Yellow Bell Pepper, Tomato, Lettuce
|Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
Catching Power: Ice Lv. 2
Item Drop Power: Electric Lv. 1
|Master Klawf Claw Sandwich
|Spicy Herba Mystica, Olive Oil, Salt, Wasabi, Klawf Stick, Yellow Bell Pepper, Tomato, Lettuce
|Title Power: Grass Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Ice Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Electric Lv. 2
|Great Sweet Sandwich
|Banana, Apple, Cheese, Whipped Cream, Butter, Salt
|Egg Power: Lv. 2
Item Drop Power: Bug Lv. 1
Raid Power: Flying Lv. 1
|Ultra Sweet Sandwich
|Banana, Apple, Cheese, Basil, Whipped Cream, Butter, Salt
|Egg Power: Lv. 2
Item Drop Power: Flying Lv. 2
Raid Power: Normal Lv. 1
|Master Sweet Sandwich
|Sour Herba Mystica, Whipped Cream, Salt, Butter, Basil, Apple, Banana, Cheese
|Egg Power: Lv. 2
Item Drop Power: Flying Lv. 2
Raid Power: Normal Lv. 1
|Vegetable Sandwich
|Vinegar, Olive Oil, Salt, Sliced Green Pepper, Cucumber, Tomato
|Teensy Power: Poison Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Water Lv. 1
Catching Power: Bug Lv. 1
|Great Vegetable Sandwich
|Vinegar, Olive Oil, Salt, Sliced Green Pepper, Red Onion, Cucumber, Tomato
|Encounter Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Teensy Power: Bug Lv. 1
Catching Power: Poison Lv. 1
|Ultra Vegetable Sandwich
|Vinegar, Olive Oil, Salt, Watercress, Sliced Green Pepper, Red Onion, Cucumber, Tomato
|Encounter Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Teensy Power: Bug Lv. 2
Catching Power: Poison Lv. 1
|Master Vegetable Sandwich
|Salty Herba Mystica, Vinegar, Olive Oil, Salt, Watercress, Sliced Green Pepper, Red Onion Cucumber, Tomato
|Title Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Bug Lv. 2
Catching Power: Poison Lv. 2
|Hefty Sandwich
|Potato Tortilla, Fried Fillet, Prosciutto, Potato Salad, Salt, Peanut Butter
|Encounter Power: Steel Lv. 1
Raid Power: Ghost Lv. 1
Catching Power: Bug Lv. 1
|Decadent Sandwich
|Smoked Fillet, Klawf Stick, Watercress, Basil, Vinegar, Olive Oil, Salt
|Exp. Point Power: Ice Lv. 1
Raid Power: Psychic Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Dark Lv. 1
|Great Decadent Sandwich
|Smoked Fillet, Klawf Stick, Watercress, Basil, Tofu, Vinegar, Olive Oil, Salt
|Exp. Point Power Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 1
Catching Power: Dark Lv. 1
|Ultra Decadent Sandwich
|Smoked Fillet, Klawf Stick, Watercress, Basil, Tofu, Red Onion, Vinegar, Olive Oil, Salt
|Exp. Point Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Dark Lv. 2
Catching Power: Ice Lv. 1
|Master Decadent Sandwich
|Spicy Herba Mystica, Vinegar, Olive Oil, Salt, Basil, Watercress, Tofu, Smoked Fillet, Klawf Stick, Red Onion
|Title Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Dark Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Ice Lv. 2
|Tofu Sandwich
|Salt, Wasabi, Rice, Tofu x2, Avocado, Lettuce
|Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 1
Egg Power: Lv. 1
Catching Power: Grass Lv. 1
|Great Tofu Sandwich
|Tofu x2, Rice, Lettuce, Avocado, Wasabi, Salt, Horseradish
|Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2
Raid Power: Fighting Lv. 1
Catching Power: Grass Lv. 1
|Ultra Tofu Sandwich
|Tofu x2, Rice, Lettuce, Avocado, Watercress, Wasabi, Salt, Horseradish
|Raid Power: Normal Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fighting Lv. 2
Catching Power: Grass Lv. 1
|Master Tofu Sandwich
|Salty Herba Mystica, Salt, Watercress, Wasabi, Horseradish, Rice, Tofu x2, Avocado, Lettuce
|Title Power: Normal Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
Catching Power: Fighting Lv. 2
|Curry-and-Noodle Sandwich
|Noodles, Red Bell Pepper, Bacon, Yellow Bell Pepper, Olive Oil, Salt, Curry Powder
|Exp. Point Power: Electric Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Psychic Lv. 1
Catching Power: Rock Lv. 1
|Great Curry-and-Noodle Sandwich
|Noodles, Red Bell Pepper, Bacon, Yellow Bell Pepper, Jalapeno, Olive Oil, Salt, Curry Powder
|Item Drop Power: Rock Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Psychic Lv. 1
Catching Power: Electric Lv. 1
|Ultra Curry-and-Noodle Sandwich
|Noodles, Red Bell Pepper, Bacon, Yellow Bell Pepper, Jalapeno, Egg, Olive Oil, Salt, Curry Powder
|Exp. Point Power Rock Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
Catching Power: Ice Lv. 1
|Master Curry-and-Noodle Sandwich
|Sweet Herba Mystica, Olive Oil, Salt, Jalapeno, Noodles, Egg, Bacon, Yellow Bell Pepper, Red Bell Pepper, Curry Powder
|Title Power: Rock Lv. 2
Egg Power: Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2
|Tower Sandwich
|Hamburger, Noodles, Potato Salad, Rice, Olive Oil, Salt, Curry Powder
|Exp. Point Power: Steel Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Fire Lv. 1
Humungo Power: Ghost Lv. 1
|Great Tower Sandwich
|Hamburger, Noodles, Potato Salad, Rice, Klawf Stick, Olive Oil, Salt, Curry Powder
|Exp. Point Power: Steel Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Ghost Lv. 1
Humungo Power: Ice Lv. 1
|Ultra Tower Sandwich
|Hamburger, Noodles, Potato Salad, Rice, Klawf Stick, Tofu, Olive Oil, Salt, Curry Powder
|Encounter Power: Steel Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Ice Lv. 2
Catching Power: Normal Lv. 1
|Master Tower Sandwich
|Bitter Herba Mystica, Olive Oil, Salt, Potato Salad, Noodles, Rice, Tofu, Klawf Stick, Hamburger, Curry Powder
|Title Power: Steel Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Fighting Lv. 2
|Sushi Sandwich
|Vinegar, Salt, Wasabi, Rice, Smoked Fillet x2, Klawf Stick
|Encounter Power: Dark Lv. 1
Catching Power: Fighting Lv. 1
Humungo Power: Normal Lv. 1
|Great Sushi Sandwich
|Vinegar, Salt, Watercress, Wasabi, Rice, Smoked Fillet x2, Klawf Stick
|Exp. Point Power: Dark Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fighting Lv. 1
Catching Power: Normal Lv. 1
|Ultra Sushi Sandwich
|Vinegar, Salt, Watercress, Wasabi, Rice, Smoked Fillet x2, Klawf Stick x2
|Encounter Power: Ice Lv. 2
Catching Power: Normal Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Dark Lv. 2
|Master Sushi Sandwich
|Sour Herba Mystica, Vinegar, Salt, Watercress, Wasabi, Rice, Smoked Fillet x2, Klawf Stick x2
|Title Power: Ice Lv. 2
Teensy Power: Dark Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2