You are going to find a bunch of different ingredients that you can cook with in Tower of Fantasy. While some of these ingredients are difficult to find and require a good amount of searching, others are quite plentiful and a be found in a lot of different areas. Pinecones are one of those ingredients that can be found quite easily if you know where to look. They may not be the healthiest item on the menu, but you can use them to cook some good meals.

Where to get Pinecones in Tower of Fantasy

Pinecones aren’t an ingredient you can get right away in the game. This ingredient can’t be obtained until you have reached the Warren region. The Warren region makes up the entire northeastern corner of the map and is the area that is covered in snow. Before you can gain access to this area, you will need to upgrade your Suppressor to at least V3.4.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you look at the description of Pinecones in the game, it will tell you that they can be found in the Warren region under pine trees. The map above shows the Warren region but the Pinecones are extremely plentiful in the area. Pine trees blanket the snowfields and are a regular sight. Check under every pine tree that you see and you will be picking up Pinecones left and right.

How to use Pinecones

Pinecones are not one of those ingredients that you want to eat by themselves. This ingredient will only give your character two Satiety points for consuming it. Instead, use them at cooking stations to create Pine Cocoa. This drink can be made using one Pinecone, one Cocoa Bean, and two glasses of milk. Consuming this drink will increase your character’s Satiety meter by 10 points and restore 16% of their health plus an additional 34,000.