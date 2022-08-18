Some of the ingredients in Tower of Fantasy are extremely easy to find. You can find these ingredients just about anywhere you look and there is nothing special about them. That cannot be said about Purple Yams. This ingredient is a variety of potatoes that were exposed to radiation. They offer a lot of nutrition to any meal that you put them in and are very rare to find. Time to hunt them down.

Where to get Purple Yams in Tower of Fantasy

Purple Yams are a tough ingredient to locate, and unfortunately, you can’t get them until you progress a good amount through the campaign. Once you make it to chapter five, you will gain access to the Warren region. This is the region in the northeast of the map that is covered in snow. Before you can enter this region, you need to upgrade your Suppressor to at least V3.4.

Purple Yams can only be found in the Warren region. The locations where we have found most of them are marked on the map above. You will typically only find one or two Purple Yams in a location if you find them at all. Purple Yams have the appearance of a small sprout in the ground so they are easy to miss. Make sure you keep your eyes peeled if you go searching for them.

How to use Purple Yams

This vegetable is surprisingly bad to eat by itself. Consuming a Purple Yam will only restore four Satiety points to your character. Instead, you should use Purple Yams for cooking. They can be cooked at any cooking station around the map. Combine Purple Yams with Brown Rice to create Purple Yam Pie. This treat will increase your Satiety meter by 20 points as well as increase your volt damage output by a large amount.