Where to get Rich Red Brocades in Genshin Impact

Rich Red Brocade is a weapon ascension material in Genshin Impact. Rich Red Brocade is a resource found in the Sumeru region. They are worn by a clan of fighters called the Eremites. They are exclusively found in Sumeru, a lush forest added in Genshin Impact 3.0. This area contains an assortment of puzzles, weapons, and world bosses. The element called Dendro, added in update 3.0, will be a huge help when you combat these powerful enemies. Eremites can be found across the forest, but three distinct locations are your best bet to grab this rare material. This guide will explain how to find and get Rich Red Brocades in Genshin Impact.

Where to get Rich Red Brocade in Genshin Impact

Rich Red Brocade is a material that drops from Eremites. These human enemies are clad in red, with different red bandanas and armbands. They fight with various elements, and they can chase you if you try to escape a fight. Rich Red Brocade is the rarest drop these enemies offer. They drop from level 60+ Eremites. They can be crafted from Trimmed Red Silk. These are the different Eremite enemy types.

Eremite Axe Vanguard

Eremite Crossbow

Eremite Daythunder

Eremite Desert Clearwater

Eremite Linebreaker

Eremite Ravenbeak Halberdier

Eremite Sunfrost

Eremite Sword-Dancer

Eremites are scattered throughout Sumeru. The first location is south of Yasna Monument. This grassland contains a pack of Eremites who will attack you in large groups. Level 60 Eremites are deadly, so make sure to have a tank and healer in your group to make these battles easier. This location is the hardest one to conquer. Head to the red circles pictured below to find them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second location is to the west of Sumeru City. The road west winds down to the river will provide plenty of Eremites to battle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Palace of Alcazarzaray is the final spot to patrol to find a clutch of Eremites. They roam near the teleport marker and isolated areas north and south of the Palace entrance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rich Red Brocade is the rarest material that Eremites drop. Level 60 enemies are tough to fight. High-level Eremites will drop many Trimmed Red Silk materials, so use those and craft Rich Red Brocade to build up your inventory of this hard-to-find material. Unlike the other two drops these enemies provide, you can’t purchase them using the Stardust Exchange.