Trimmed Red Silk is a character and weapon ascension material in Genshin Impact. Trimmed Red Silk is a resource found in the Sumeru region. They are worn by a clan of bandits called the Eremites. The rainforest added in Genshin Impact 3.0 hosts a bevy of puzzles, characters, and enemies in the Sumeru region. The Dendro element will prove helpful in your fight against this faction. Eremites will be a threat to your group while exploring this area. This guide will explain how to find and get Trimmed Red Silk in Genshin Impact.

Where to get Trimmed Red Silk in Genshin Impact

Faded Red Satin is a material that drops from Eremites. These human enemies are clad in red, with different red bandanas and armbands. They fight in a pack and consist of unique classes of fighters. Trimmed Red Silk is a rare drop these enemies offer. They only drop from level 40+ Eremites. These are the different Eremite enemy types.

Eremite Axe Vanguard

Eremite Crossbow

Eremite Daythunder

Eremite Desert Clearwater

Eremite Linebreaker

Eremite Ravenbeak Halberdier

Eremite Sunfrost

Eremite Sword-Dancer

Eremites are scattered throughout Sumeru. Three locations, in particular, will be the best spots to track down these elusive enemies. The first location is south of Yasna Monument. This grassland contains a pack of Eremites who will attack you in large groups. This location is the hardest one to conquer. Head to the spots pictured below to begin your hunt.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After taking them down, head to Sumeru City and exit out of the northwest section of town. Eremites will be scattered around the riverbed along the dirt road.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final location to find packs of Eremites is near the Palace of Alcazarzaray. They will guard the teleport marker near this location, along with the roads leading away from this teleport location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eremites drop Trimmed Red Silk rarely. The higher your World Level is, the more likely this material will drop from defeating these bandits. You can purchase them directly using the Stardust Exchange or craft them using excess Faded Red Satin.