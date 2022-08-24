Faded Red Satin is a character and weapon ascension material in Genshin Impact. Faded Red Satin is a low-level material found in the Sumeru region. They are worn by a clan of bandits called the Eremites. The Sumeru region, added in the 3.0 update, hosts a bevy of new features, characters, and the Dendro element. Eremites will be a constant nuisance while exploring this tropical rainforest. This guide will explain how to find and get Faded Red Satin in Genshin Impact.

Where to get Faded Red Satin in Genshin Impact

Faded Red Satin is a common material that drops from Eremites. These human enemies are clad in red, with different red bandanas and armbands. They fight in groups and contain several different classes of fighters to swarm you with. Faded Red Satin is the most common drop these enemies offer. They can be used to craft trimmed Red Silk and Rich Red Brocade. These are the different Eremite enemy types.

Eremite Axe Vanguard

Eremite Crossbow

Eremite Daythunder

Eremite Desert Clearwater

Eremite Linebreaker

Eremite Ravenbeak Halberdier

Eremite Sunfrost

Eremite Sword-Dancer

Eremites are scattered throughout Sumeru. Three locations, in particular, will provide fruitful in hunting these bandits down. The first location is south of Yasna Monument. This grassland contains a bevy of Eremites waiting to fight you around every corner. Head to the spots pictured below to begin your hunt.

The second place to look is to the west of Sumeru City. They patrol the river and the path leading out of the city.

The final location to find a decent group of Eremites is around the Palace of Alcazarzaray. They will guard the teleport marker near this location, along with the roads north and south. Low-level Eremites drop Faded Red Satin in abundance, and you can also purchase them directly using the Stardust Exchange.