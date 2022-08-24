Where to get Rukkhashava Mushrooms in Genshin Impact – Rukkashava Mushroom Locations

Mushrooms are the savory ingredient that the planet provides, and it has the side effect of turning people into a fun guy. Rukkhashava Mushrooms were added into Genshin Impact with update 3.0, and they have large spawn areas that makes it very simple to find, if players are looking at the right areas.

While the Rukkhashava Mushroom spawns across Sumera, there are specific regions with large deposits of this fungi which players should focus on to maximize their harvest time. It’s possible to grab almost 60 per daily reset in the current iteration, but it’s far faster to grab roughly 35 across two areas per reset, unless players are progression-gated until they harvest more.

Rukkhashava Mushroom region

Northeast of The Palace of Alcazarzaray is a region called Mawtiyima Forest. This forest offers a dark overhead canopy (made of mushrooms) along with a body of water that pairs excellently with ideal mushroom growing conditions. This ingredient lets us ascend Collei.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s also a decent gathering of Rukkhashava Mushrooms just west of Apam Woods. Move just southwest of the Statue of the Seven — Dendro, and skirt the northern side of a ravine leading to a river. Here, players can find nine additional mushrooms to help bolster their characters.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Adventuring across the lands is the true game of Genshin Impact, and smaller outcrops of the mushrooms will appear in groups of three and four, but these two regions offer the largest amount of Rukkhashava Mushrooms to maximize your play time.

These plant items are used as ascension materials for the new heroine, Collei, and players will need 168 of these pieces in order to currently max Collei’s level at 90. With these two spots, that means players will need to gather daily for roughly one week until Collei is fully powered.