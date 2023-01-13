How to find and defeat the Oceanid in Genshin Impact

The Oceanid is a classic world boss in Genshin Impact, intimidating old and new players alike with its poetic speech and strong Oceanid enemies. Also known as the Rhodeia of Loch, this boss is an important boss to defeat for some necessary materials to level up your characters. Learn how to conquer this fishy boss below.

Where to find the Oceanid in Genshin Impact

The Oceanid is found tucked away in a small lake by Wuwang Hill. The easiest way to navigate to the boss is to teleport to the following Teleport Waypoint. Afterward, climb a tiny staircase, and swim across the lake to reach a platform where the Oceanid is waiting.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start the fight, interact with a small puddle found on the platform. This puddle is not in the same location every time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to defeat the Oceanid in Genshin Impact

The Oceanid is unlike most other bosses in Genshin Impact. The Oceanid will spawn waves of strong enemies known as Hydro Mimics. There are eight different types of mimics. Each mimic is completely immune to Hydro, so it’s highly recommended to not bring any Hydro units into this fight. You cannot actually directly damage the Oceanid. Instead, defeating the mimics of the Oceanid spawn will deal damage to the boss.

The Crane and Raptor mimics will spawn in groups of three. The Crane attacks the player with waves from a distance, while the Raptor flies around in the air and swoops around at you. These enemies are weak to Electro. It’s recommended to bring a bow or catalyst character to shoot the Raptors out of the air.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Duck and Crab mimics will spawn in groups of two. These enemies are weak to Cryo DMG. The crabs will walk sporadically around the stage, spewing Hydro DMG at you. There’s also a Boar and Squirrel mimic that is weak to Pyro DMG. The Squirrel passively refills HP while swinging its tail at you, while the Boar charges at you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Frog and Finch mimics will only spawn once at a time. The Frog and Finch will both jump and plunge at the player.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After certain HP breakpoints (the first two and fourth waves), the Oceanid will destroy certain platforms around you, highlighted in blue. You can take damage if you are struck by the Oceanid, so stay in the center of the stage to avoid being sunk. Note, after the first time the Oceanid destroys the platforms, she will spawn an additional group of mimics per wave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After five waves of mimics, the Oceanid will be defeated. There is no other way to deal damage to the Oceanid.

What rewards do you get from the Oceanid?

You can earn the following rewards for defeating this boss:

Cleansing Heart

Varunada Lazurite gem set

Adventurer artifact set

Berserker artifact set

The Exile artifact set

Prayers for Destiny artifact set

Gladiator’s Finale artifact set

Wanderer’s Troupe artifact set

Best characters to use for the Oceanid

While avoiding Hydro characters, it is recommended to bring bow or catalyst characters to deal with the more mobile enemies, such as the Raptor and Crab. Bringing Cryo characters can also keep these mimics perma-frozen, which is another great option. There are some hard-to-avoid attacks, so bringing a shielder like Zhongli or Diona is also recommended.