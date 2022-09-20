Where to get the Boom Sniper in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

The Boom Sniper Rifle is the most popular Exotic Weapon in Fortnite, with good reason. It takes some skill to use, but if you’re good at it, you can do hefty damage at a very long range. And since Chapter 3 Season 4 started, all sniper rifles do increase damage, so the Boom Sniper Rifle is even more effective than ever.

Boom Sniper location in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, Rustler will sell you the Boom Sniper Rifle for 600 Gold Bars. Currently, it doesn’t spawn anywhere else, so you won’t find it lying around or hidden in any chests. The only other way you might get a Boom Sniper Rifle is to eliminate a player who has one.

Where ton find Rustler in Fortnite

Rustler can be found wandering up and down on the east side of Shifty Shafts, which is southwest of Sleepy Sound, southeast of Logjam Lumberyard, and northwest of Coney Crossraods.

The Boom Sniper Rifle is an Exotic version of the Heavy Sniper Rifle, which fires explosive clinger rounds. It also has a higher magazine capacity than the Heavy Sniper Rifle, so you can fire five shots before reloading instead of just one. The initial impact of a Boom Sniper round is only 10 damage (25 for a headshot), but the explosion that follows a second or two later does 75 damage, bringing the total damage per shot to 85 for a body shot and 100 for a headshot. You can also do heavy damage to vehicles and structures with the Boom Sniper Rifle.