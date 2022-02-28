Where to get the Hammer Talisman in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is filled with pleasant twists and turns, and whenever you get a new item in the game, it’s a rush. The Hammer Talisman is one particular case of that and helps improve your character’s stats in one element of battle. Here’s where to find it and what it does.

The Hammer Talisman, when equipped, provides the player with improved sranuba reducing attacks against enemies who block. It can put you in a better spot against shielded enemies, especially if there’s a squad of them attacking you.

To find the Hammer Talisman, you’ll want to go way up north, underneath the broken up bridge. It is north of the Gatefront and north of Warmaster’s Shack in Limgrave. You’ll eventually find a stadium-like building, but as you approach it, you’ll be invaded by a computer controlled spirit. This is where a fight will begin between you and Recusant Henricus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

He has a massive mace that he slams down towards you. Keep a somewhat far distance and then take advantage of the time he takes to recover from his thumping attacks. As a sword user, we stabbed Henricus with a heavy attack and then backed away. Watch out for Henricus’ leaping attacks and maintain your distance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

He also has a fire attack that can surge upwards after he slams down his mace; watch out for his hilt flaring up. Keep following the pattern of attacking while Henricus is recovering until you defeat him. When you get his rhythm of strikes down, the Rucusant will be fairly easy to take out.

After the Recusant falls, he will drop the Hammer Talisman and one Furlcalling Finger Remedy.