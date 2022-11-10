How to defeat a Forest Ancient in God of War Ragnarok

Those who played through the 2018 God of War will be familiar with the Forest Ancient that appears in God of War Ragnarok. It’s similar in design and how you battle against it. However, although it might be the same, you can expect to fight tooth and nail to go against it and bypass it to progress further into the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to defeat the Forest Ancient in God of War Ragnarok.

How to beat a Forest Ancient in God of War Ragnarok

The Forest Ancient is not a creature you can run at to use your Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos, or fists against. Instead, you need to wait until it attempts to attack you, lowering its protection. The Forest Ancient’s chest is how you will damage it, and you will need to use your Leviathan Axe to hit that spot. When you hit that location, you do a little damage to the Forest Ancient and build up its stun meter. In addition, a small orb will drop from the Forest Ancient, which you need to pick up and throw at the creature.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hitting the Forest Ancient with this orb will damage it and build up its stun meter. You will want to continue this process until you properly stun the Forest Ancient and can grab it. The attacks you want to look out for include a significant area beam attack that fires out and small bombs that will damage you in a large area. These attacks force the Forest Ancient to open up its chest, giving you a brief window to hit it with your Axe throw. You might encounter smaller minions while fighting this creature, and they usually drop health to heal you during this battle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the Forest Ancient is stunned, grab it, and you will need to click R1 or R2 to damage it, hitting it constantly until it knocks you off. You will need to continue this process consistently until it has been defeated, and you can perform a fatal blow against it, besting the creature.