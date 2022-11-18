Where to get the Thrust of a Thousand Soldiers light runic attack in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok gives Kratos’ weapons some amazing runic attacks to use against all kinds of enemies including bosses across the Nine Realms. These provide a noticeable advantage in combat and can turn the tide of a battle or encounter quickly. The Thrust of a Thousand Soldiers is a light runic attack for the Draupnir Spear. Kratos is extremely skilled using the Draupnir Spear and with this runic attack equipped, he can become deadlier. Here is a guide on how to get the Thrust of a Thousand Soldiers light runic attack in God of War Ragnarok.

Thrust of a Thousand Soldiers light runic attack location — God of War Ragnarok

The chest containing the Thrust of a Thousand Soldiers light runic attack is located in Helheim, specifically in the Shipyard of the Fallen. You can get this during the main quest ”Reunion” when you are searching for Garm. The chest will eventually come during this search.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the Shipyard of the Fallen, you’ll come upon two Hel-Raiders. Take them out and proceed forward, you will come across a huge gap that stops you from going to the other side. You’ll also notice a point where you can throw your Draupnir Spear to swing to the other side. But, the current angle isn’t possible for that and Atreus will recommend finding a better angle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To do that, go back a few steps and you’ll see a small path to the right. Go there and you’ll be able to get a better angle for the spear throw.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After throwing the spear you can go back and swing across. Once there, proceed forward and you’ll eventually come across the chest with the Thrust of a Thousand Soldiers light runic attack.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s no enemy in the area so you won’t have to worry about that. You can proceed and open the chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Thrust of a Thousand Soldiers helps to perform fiery stabs with the Draupnir Spear. It has three damage, one force, and one stun with a cooldown time of 82 seconds.