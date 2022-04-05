Where to hit different targets with a sniper from at least 75 meters away in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

With Chapter 3 Season 2 of Fortnite delivering a whole new batch of content in Week 3, players will now be able to participate in even more Resistance quests for The Origin. Amongst them, the NPC will reach out to ask that at least three targets set around the map be blown away with a sniper from long range. As specific as it is, the locations of these targets can be tough to come across. Here’s every target location and what you’ll earn for taking them down.

As shown below, you can discover the shooting targets on cliffs north of either Command Cavern, The Daily Bugle, or Chonker’s Speedway. You will only need to head to one of these areas, as each bears the required three targets. Of course, we recommend first going to these named locations to scrounge up a sniper, with the challenge sadly unwilling to give you one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once that’s done, you’ll need to be at least 75 meters away from these marked locations or your shots will not register on the challenge tracker. We found it best to first ping the location and seeing exactly how far the area is before shooting. After zooming in, you’ll simply want to hit the center of each target to complete the challenge. It’s important to note it may take multiple shots to bring down just one of these, so be sure to be stocked up on ammo.

After all three targets in a given location are downed, a 23,000 XP reward will be granted and The Origin should inform you of the next challenge in the questline.

