Where to make contact with Rift Warden Stellan at a Hologram Brazier in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

After more than month since its debut, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1’s Oathbound questline has finally earned its Part 2 challenges. The first quest featured sees players meet a brand new character, a knight known as Rift Warden Stellan. However, as the NPC is not on the map, island visitors must go to a Hologram Brazier to speak to them. Here’s where to find all Hologram Braziers and complete this Oathbound quest in Fortnite.

How to find Hologram Braziers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

In order to finish the challenge, you will first be required to head to the map’s autumn region and locate one of its three Hologram Braziers. These primarily rest around The Citadel POI and are not far apart from one another. Once one Hologram Brazier is located, you can then interact with the device to turn it on and retrieve the message from Rift Warden Stellan. Each Hologram Brazer location can be found marked and listed below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hologram Brazier location #1 : On top of the hill that is south of Breakwater Bay

: On top of the hill that is south of Breakwater Bay Hologram Brazier location #2 : North of The Citadel’s castle, on the beach at the Eastern Watch landmark

: North of The Citadel’s castle, on the beach at the Eastern Watch landmark Hologram Brazier location #3: West of The Citadel’s village, across its river

Related: Where to find the Guardian Shield in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Upon activating a Hologram Brazier, the Oathbound quest will reward you with an additional 20,000 XP and the next challenge in the questline. If you are unable to find the brazier, it may help to locate and use the game’s new Falcon Scout to fly over the region. However, the item can do much more than survey the island. Those wielding the Falcon Scout can even scan for nearby enemy locations and pick up a range of loot, such as weapons and consumables.