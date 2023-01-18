Where to find the Falcon Scout in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Although Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has introduced several damaging weapons, players have not seen the chapter bring new recon items — until now. Thanks to a midseason update, battle royale fighters can take to the skies with the Falcon Scout item. The deployable device not only scans for enemy locations, but it can even pick up downed teammates and loot. Here’s where you can pick up the Falcon Scout in Fortnite.

How to get the Falcon Scout item in Fortnite

Thankfully, you won’t need to buy from or defeat NPCs to obtain the Falcon Scout. Instead, players can find the item by simply searching chests or Supply Drops, and the Falcon even has small odds of appearing as ground loot. However, it has the best chances of spawning inside of Oathbound Chests, which are primarily held within the autumn region on the west side of the map. This includes a range of POIs, such as The Citadel, Breakwater Bay, and Shattered Slabs.

Once its activated, its user will have the ability to fly the device and scan within a small radius to display nearby enemy locations. Although there is no limit has to how many times you can scan, the device is vulnerable to attacks, sporting just 100 health. After its destroyed, users only need to wait eight seconds for it be activated again. Best of all, the Falcon Scout is even able to pick up loot or downed teammates, though players must fly them back to their character in order to retrieve them.

While searching Oathbound Chests for the Falcon Scout, players may even be gifted a range of other unique tools. For one, the chest type is known to also provide the Guardian Shield, an item which blocks all incoming enemy fire for a short duration of time. The chests are also the best to loot when hunting for Shockwave Hammers, a weapon that deals upwards 75 damage and allows it user to bounce for hundreds of meters per swing.