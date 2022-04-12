Where to place Anti-Tank Rounds in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

For the last Resistance quest in Week 4 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, Jones will reach out asking that you place three Anti-Tank Rounds either in or outside of Sanctuary. There’s also some major plot points he’ll reveal, but we’ll save these shocking details for you to hear yourself. No matter, as these rounds are quite small, it can be frustrating to find their specific set locations. Here’s where you should be headed to put an end to this week’s questline.

There are a handful of possible locations you can place these Anti-Tank Rounds in. But, as Sanctuary is typically loaded with other players, we recommend going to areas west of the location. For instance, the first Anti-Tank Round should be set beside a hut in the southwest corner of Sanctuary (as marked below).

From there, you’ll need to head west to the top of the nearby mountain where the second round should be placed. Further north, the last round should then be set next to a shed that sits in-between two fishing ponds.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re having trouble placing the rounds, check for holograms nearby that mark their specific spots. Once all three are set, Jones will hint at what’s to come from Week 5’s missions and then gift you 23,000 XP. Players can expect Resistance’s Week 5 challenges to debut on Tuesday, April 19 at 9 AM ET.

