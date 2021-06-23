Where to place welcome signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 3 is to place signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake. These are welcome signs for the aliens, as plenty of people on the island seem to be just fine with all the extraterrestrial action that has been going on lately.

All you need to do is run up to the blue outlines of the signs and interact with them, and you can find five at each locations. You only need to place a total of four at either location to finish the challenge, however.

Pleasant Park All Signs

Pleasant Park Sign #1

Can be found near the bleachers at the entrance to town side of the soccer pitch.

Pleasant Park Sign #1

Can be found at the green house directly across from the soccer pitch.

Pleasant Park Sign #3

Can be found near the BBQ at the gazebo in the center of town.

Pleasant Park Sign #4

Can be found at the house at the very north end of the town near the hill toward Stealthy Stronghold.

Pleasant Park Sign #5

Can be found on the corner near the Gas Station where the road enters and exits the town.

Lazy Lake All Signs

Lazy Lake Sign #1

On the west side of town near the small jetty area.

Lazy Lake Sign #2

Outside Cap’n Carp in the town itself.

Lazy Lake Sign #3

On the east side of town, outside the entrance.

Lazy Lake Sign #4

Near the ornate gate, just down from the entrance on the east side of town.

Lazy Lake Sign #5

On the raised grass area beside the pool on the south side of town.

You can find the rest of the challenges for Week 3 below:

Epic Quests

Dance near a lit campfire (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Catch fish at fishing spots (0/5) – 30,000 XP

Destroy Boats (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Glide 20 meters while holding a chicken (0/20) – 30,000 XP

Finish in the top 10 (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Travel between Porta-Potties – (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Use Nuts and Bolts (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests