Where to place welcome signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 3 is to place signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake. These are welcome signs for the aliens, as plenty of people on the island seem to be just fine with all the extraterrestrial action that has been going on lately.
All you need to do is run up to the blue outlines of the signs and interact with them, and you can find five at each locations. You only need to place a total of four at either location to finish the challenge, however.
Pleasant Park All Signs
Pleasant Park Sign #1
Can be found near the bleachers at the entrance to town side of the soccer pitch.
Pleasant Park Sign #2
Can be found at the green house directly across from the soccer pitch.
Pleasant Park Sign #3
Can be found near the BBQ at the gazebo in the center of town.
Pleasant Park Sign #4
Can be found at the house at the very north end of the town near the hill toward Stealthy Stronghold.
Pleasant Park Sign #5
Can be found on the corner near the Gas Station where the road enters and exits the town.
Lazy Lake All Signs
Lazy Lake Sign #1
On the west side of town near the small jetty area.
Lazy Lake Sign #2
Outside Cap’n Carp in the town itself.
Lazy Lake Sign #3
On the east side of town, outside the entrance.
Lazy Lake Sign #4
Near the ornate gate, just down from the entrance on the east side of town.
Lazy Lake Sign #5
On the raised grass area beside the pool on the south side of town.
You can find the rest of the challenges for Week 3 below:
Epic Quests
- Dance near a lit campfire (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Catch fish at fishing spots (0/5) – 30,000 XP
- Destroy Boats (0/3) – 30,000 XP
- Glide 20 meters while holding a chicken (0/20) – 30,000 XP
- Finish in the top 10 (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Travel between Porta-Potties – (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Use Nuts and Bolts (0/3) – 30,000 XP
Legendary Quests
- Get Sloane’s orders from a Pyaphone (0/1) – 15,000 XP
- Converse with Sunny, Joey, or Beach Brutus (0/1) – 15,000 XP
- Place signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake (0/4) – 30,000 XP
- Place Boomboxes in Believer Beach (0/2) – 30,000 XP
- Place alien light communication device on mountain tops (0/2) – 30,000 XP
- Collect cat food (0/2) – 30,000 XP