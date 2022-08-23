Where to start the Patch 6.2 Buried Memory main story quest in Final Fantasy XIV

Players are eager to dive into the new content with the arrival of Patch 6.2 Buried Memory in Final Fantasy XIV. There is actually a ton to discover, including the long-awaited Island Sanctuary, new raid, trials, and more. However, most players are eager to find out the next chapter in the continuing story for their Warriors of Light. Luckily, finding the location of the main story quest in Buried Memory requires no digging!

Where is the In Search of Azdaja quest in Final Fantasy XIV?

The In Search of Adaja main story quest can be found at Radz-at-Han (X:4.4 Y:9.8). Players can only access the new story if they have completed the previous quests including and up to the quest “A Satrap’s Duty.” The easiest way to get here is to take the main Aetheryte Stone in Radz-at-Han to the Meghaduta Aetheryte in the northwest part of the map. It is only a quick walk up the stairs after that to find the quest-giver Varshahn.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How Many quests are in Final Fantasy XIV’s Buried Memory Main Story?

There are a total of nine quests to undertake for the continuing story in Buried Memory. There is a lot of content here, taking several hours to get through. However, this is also the only way to unlock both the new dungeon and new trial. Players will want to complete this relatively quickly if they want to partake in this other new content.

Island Sanctuary is another new feature in Buried Memory. The quest to unlock it is easily found in Old Sharlayan. Players needing to catch up with the main story can visit a full list of each main story quest location to reach the point of obtaining In Search of Azdaja.