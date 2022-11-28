Should you side with Wrathion or Sabellian in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? answered

It is not often that World of Warcraft presents players with a choice to make that seemingly effects a major outcome in game. Blizzard toyed with this in Battle for Azeroth by allowing Horde players to ally with either Sylvanas or Saurfang during the fourth war, but the payoff left a lot to be desired. World of Warcraft: Dragonflight introduces another choice of this caliber, but this time with an entire reputation system behind it. But which of the two black drakes, Wrathion or Sabellian, should your support to become the new Black Dragonflight Aspect?

Supporting the new Black Dragonflight Aspect

After the initial campaign in The Waking Shores zone in The Dragon Isles, players will be reintroduced to both Wrathion and Sabellian, prominent members of the Black Dragonflight. Each of these characters is throwing in their name to become the new Aspect of the Black Dragonflight after the spot has been left vacant by Deathwing’s demise.

Players will be presented with the ability to throw in their support with one of them for the week at the Obsidian Throne. This opens up a weekly and several world quests throughout the week to gain reputation with the chosen drake. This choice seems to matter, but it likely doesn’t in the long run.

Players will be given the option to make this choice every week, and over time can actually max reputation ranks with both Wrathion and Sabellian. Earning reputation with one dragon for the week does not lower your standing with the other one.

In fact, the game encourages you to max out both of their reputation bars in the form of a unique mount reward. Diligent players who max out both black dragons’ reputation will be able to purchase two items, one from each of their quartermasters at the Obsidian Throne. These are the Sturdy Obsidian Glasses and Netherforged Lavaproof Boots. Combining these with a Magmammoth Harness, players can subdue and ride their very own fiery wooly mammoth mount.

Related: Should you level with War Mode on in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? Answered

Dragonflight is a return to form for the aging MMO. Players looking to get a head start in The Dragon Isles should know the most important dragonriding talents on their journey.