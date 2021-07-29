Where to visit Coral Cove, Base Camp Gold, and Unremarkable Shack in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 8 is to visit Coral Cove, Base Camp Gold, and the Unremarkable Shack. All three locations are landmarks, so will not be named on the map in-game.

The good news is that that we have them all marked on the map below for you. Base Camp Gold can be found to the southeast of Catty Corner, and Coral Cove is located just the west of Coral Castle. The Unremarkable Shack can be found on an island to the northwest of Cragg Cliffs.

You can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 8 challenges below:

