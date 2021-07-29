Where to visit Coral Cove, Base Camp Gold, and Unremarkable Shack in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Seeing the sights.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 8 is to visit Coral Cove, Base Camp Gold, and the Unremarkable Shack. All three locations are landmarks, so will not be named on the map in-game.
The good news is that that we have them all marked on the map below for you. Base Camp Gold can be found to the southeast of Catty Corner, and Coral Cove is located just the west of Coral Castle. The Unremarkable Shack can be found on an island to the northwest of Cragg Cliffs.
You can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 8 challenges below:
Week 7 Legendary Quests
- Get Sloane’s orders from a Payphone – 15000 XP
- Collect access card from an IO Guard (0/1) – 45000 XP
- Plant wiretaps at different key locations (0/3) – 30000 XP
- Interact with an IO operatives computer (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Mindwipe Bunker Jonesy, Swamp Stalker, or Human Bill (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Converse with characters to identify an Infiltrator (0/5) – 30000 XP
Week 7 Epic Quests
- Use shield potions in a single match (0/4) – 30000 XP
- Collect building resources (0/750) – 30000 XP
- Visit Coral Cove, Base Camp Gold, and Unremarkable Shack (0/3) – 30000 XP
- Build Structures (0/25) – 30000 XP
- Complete bounties from Bounty Boards (0/3) – 30000 XP
- Ignite enemy players or enemy player structures (0/15) – 30000 XP
- Emote in front of a camera at Believer Beach or Lazy Lake (0/1) – 30000 XP