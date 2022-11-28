Which items stack in Teamfight Tactics (TFT)?
With triple Bloodthirsters, your champion may never bleed.
When playing Teamfight Tactics, half the game is mixing and matching items on different units to make them stronger. Sometimes, though, the best way to build up a champion is to use the same item more than once. If you have a unit that attacks fast, Bloodthirster may be key. For a powerful front-line tank, Gargoyle Stoneplate. However, not all items can be stacked on one another for bonus resistance or damage. So, if you want to play around with building your teams, here’s a comprehensive list of items that do stack (and what effects increase with each item).
TFT items that stack
|Stackable Items
|One Item
|Two Items
|Three Items
|Archangel’s Staff
|20 AP
|40 AP
|60 AP
|Bloodthirster
|33% Omnivamp
|66% Omnivamp
|99% Omnivamp
|Bramble Vest
|Does 60/80/120 magic damage to nearby enemies when hit by basic attacks (based on star level)
|100/150/200 magic damage
|180/240/260 magic damage
|Chalice of Power
|30 AP for allies within 1 hex of the same row
|60 AP
|90 AP
|Deathblade
|50/75/100 AD (based on star level)
|100/150/200 AD
|150/225/ 300 AD
|Dragon’s Claw
|200 MR
|400 MR
|600 MR
|Gargoyle Stoneplate
|+18 bonus Armor and MR for each enemy targeting the unit
|+36 Armor and MR
|+54 Armor and MR
|Giant Slayer
|20% bonus damage/60% bonus damage if enemy health is over 1800
|40% bonus damage/120% bonus damage
|60% bonus damage/180% bonus damage
|Guinsoo’s Rageblade
|+5% bonus Attack Speed on-hit
|+10% Attack Speed
|+15% Attack Speed
|Hextech Gunblade
|33% Spellvamp (Like Omnivamp, but relying on abilities to regain health)
|66% Spellvamp
|99% Spellvamp
|Ionic Spark
|When enemy champions cast an ability, they are zapped by magic damage equal to 185% of their max damage
|370% magic damage
|555% magic damage
|Jeweled Gauntlet
|15% Critical Strike Chance (direct damage item)
|30% Critical Strike Chance
|45% Critical Strike Chance
|Locket of the Iron Solari
|Shield holders and allies within 2 hexes in the same row for 300 /350/400 health shield (based on star level)
|600/700/800 health shield
|900/1050/1200 health shield
|Rabadon’s Deathcap
|65 AP
|105 AP
|145 AP
|Rapid Firecannon
|Champion range increases by one hex
|two hex range
|three hex range
|Redemption
|Heal adjacent allies for 12% of their missing Health every 5 seconds
|24% missing health heal
|36% missing health heal
|Runaan’s Hurricane
|Fires one extra bolt dealing 50% AD
|Two extra bolts
|Three extra bolts
|Spear of Shojin
|Every 3rd attack restores 20 additional Mana
|40 Mana
|60 Mana
|Statikk Shiv
|Every 3rd attack unleashes chain lightning that bounces to 4 enemies, dealing 30 magic damage
|60 magic damage
|90 magic damage
|Tactician’s Crown
|1 extra champion slot allowed on your board
|2 extra champion slots
|3 extra champion slots
|Titan’s Resolve
|Two bonus AD and AP per stack. At max stacks, grants 25 bonus Armor and MR
|Four bonus AD and AP per stack. At max stacks, grants 50 bonus Armor and MR
|Six bonus AD and AP per stack. At max stacks, grants 75 bonus Armor and MR
|Warmog’s Armor
|1000 Health
|2000 Health
|3000 Health
|Zeke’s Herald
|30% bonus Attack Speed for the holder and all allies within one hex and in the same row
|60% bonus Attack Speed
|90% bonus Attack Speed
|Zz’Rot Portal
|The champion spawns one voidling upon death
|Two voidlings
|Three voidlings
Which items do not stack?
While many items offer great benefits if you build and use multiple of them, there are quite a few that don’t do the same. Many of these items simply cannot be placed twice on the same unit. If you try, the game will cancel the interaction and return the item to your bench.
- Edge of Night
- Emblem items
- Infinity Edge
- Guardbreaker
- Last Whisper
- Morellonomicon
- Protector’s Vow
- Quicksilver
- Shroud of Stillness
- Sunfire Cape
- Thief’s Gloves
- Zephyr