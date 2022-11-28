Which items stack in Teamfight Tactics (TFT)?

When playing Teamfight Tactics, half the game is mixing and matching items on different units to make them stronger. Sometimes, though, the best way to build up a champion is to use the same item more than once. If you have a unit that attacks fast, Bloodthirster may be key. For a powerful front-line tank, Gargoyle Stoneplate. However, not all items can be stacked on one another for bonus resistance or damage. So, if you want to play around with building your teams, here’s a comprehensive list of items that do stack (and what effects increase with each item).

TFT items that stack

Stackable Items One Item Two Items Three Items Archangel’s Staff 20 AP 40 AP 60 AP Bloodthirster 33% Omnivamp 66% Omnivamp 99% Omnivamp Bramble Vest Does 60/80/120 magic damage to nearby enemies when hit by basic attacks (based on star level) 100/150/200 magic damage 180/240/260 magic damage Chalice of Power 30 AP for allies within 1 hex of the same row 60 AP 90 AP Deathblade 50/75/100 AD (based on star level) 100/150/200 AD 150/225/ 300 AD Dragon’s Claw 200 MR 400 MR 600 MR Gargoyle Stoneplate +18 bonus Armor and MR for each enemy targeting the unit +36 Armor and MR +54 Armor and MR Giant Slayer 20% bonus damage/60% bonus damage if enemy health is over 1800 40% bonus damage/120% bonus damage 60% bonus damage/180% bonus damage Guinsoo’s Rageblade +5% bonus Attack Speed on-hit +10% Attack Speed +15% Attack Speed Hextech Gunblade 33% Spellvamp (Like Omnivamp, but relying on abilities to regain health) 66% Spellvamp 99% Spellvamp Ionic Spark When enemy champions cast an ability, they are zapped by magic damage equal to 185% of their max damage 370% magic damage 555% magic damage Jeweled Gauntlet 15% Critical Strike Chance (direct damage item) 30% Critical Strike Chance 45% Critical Strike Chance Locket of the Iron Solari Shield holders and allies within 2 hexes in the same row for 300 /350/400 health shield (based on star level) 600/700/800 health shield 900/1050/1200 health shield Rabadon’s Deathcap 65 AP 105 AP 145 AP Rapid Firecannon Champion range increases by one hex two hex range three hex range Redemption Heal adjacent allies for 12% of their missing Health every 5 seconds 24% missing health heal 36% missing health heal Runaan’s Hurricane Fires one extra bolt dealing 50% AD Two extra bolts Three extra bolts Spear of Shojin Every 3rd attack restores 20 additional Mana 40 Mana 60 Mana Statikk Shiv Every 3rd attack unleashes chain lightning that bounces to 4 enemies, dealing 30 magic damage 60 magic damage 90 magic damage Tactician’s Crown 1 extra champion slot allowed on your board 2 extra champion slots 3 extra champion slots Titan’s Resolve Two bonus AD and AP per stack. At max stacks, grants 25 bonus Armor and MR Four bonus AD and AP per stack. At max stacks, grants 50 bonus Armor and MR Six bonus AD and AP per stack. At max stacks, grants 75 bonus Armor and MR Warmog’s Armor 1000 Health 2000 Health 3000 Health Zeke’s Herald 30% bonus Attack Speed for the holder and all allies within one hex and in the same row 60% bonus Attack Speed 90% bonus Attack Speed Zz’Rot Portal The champion spawns one voidling upon death Two voidlings Three voidlings

Which items do not stack?

While many items offer great benefits if you build and use multiple of them, there are quite a few that don’t do the same. Many of these items simply cannot be placed twice on the same unit. If you try, the game will cancel the interaction and return the item to your bench.