Every Hero Augment in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 8

For the past three major Sets, Teamfight Tactics has had new and dynamic augments. In Set 8, players get to experiment with Hero Augments, a unique version of augments that buff a specific champion. Each champion in the game has two distinct augment options. This new game mechanic will absolutely revolutionize the way people play TFT. So, as you prep yourself to play Set 8, check out the full 100+ Hero Augment roster to decide which champions, augments, and build combinations might make your most powerful TFT boards yet.

One-cost champion Hero Augments

Ashe (Laser Corps, Recon)

Laser Focus: Gain an Ashe. Ashe gains 30 percent attack speed which is doubled while her ability is active.

Gain an Ashe. Ashe gains 30 percent attack speed which is doubled while her ability is active. Corps Focus: Gain an Ashe. Upon fielding Ashe, your team gains 15 percent attack speed which is doubled when her ability is active.

Blitzcrank (A.D.M.I.N, Brawler)

Dynamic Defenses: Gain a Gargoyle Stoneplate and a Blitzcrank. Once Blitzcrank casts his ability, its duration increases by two seconds per enemy targeting him.

Gain a Gargoyle Stoneplate and a Blitzcrank. Once Blitzcrank casts his ability, its duration increases by two seconds per enemy targeting him. Rocket Grab: Gain a Blitzcrank. When combat begins, Blitzcrank pulls the farthest enemy and stuns them for 1.5 seconds.

Galio (Civilian, Mascot)

Justice Punch: Gain a Galio. His ability knocks up its target for 1.5 seconds and deals 50% more damage.

Gain a Galio. His ability knocks up its target for 1.5 seconds and deals 50% more damage. Safety First: Gain a Galio. When you put Galio on your board, your team gains 20 armor and magic resistance, doubling for a total of four seconds after being shielded.

Gangplank (Duelist, Supers)

Flaming Ricochet: Gain a Gangplank. Gangplank’s ability now attacks a second target, dealing 60 percent damage.

Gain a Gangplank. Gangplank’s ability now attacks a second target, dealing 60 percent damage. Get Paid: Gain a Gangplank. Upon putting Gangplank on your board, your team has a 25 percent chance to gain two gold on kill.

Kayle (Duelist, Underground)

Divine Ascent: Gain a Kayle. Kayle gains bonus attack speed, attack range, and damage at each star level.

Gain a Kayle. Kayle gains bonus attack speed, attack range, and damage at each star level. Righteous Range: Gain a Kayle. Kayle and her two nearest allies gain increased attack range and 25 percent attack speed.

Lulu (Gadgeteen, Heart)

Growth Spurt: Gain a Lulu. Whenever Lulu casts her ability, she gains 125 bonus health and 20 ability power. Both stats can stack.

Gain a Lulu. Whenever Lulu casts her ability, she gains 125 bonus health and 20 ability power. Both stats can stack. Foster Growth: Gain a Lulu. If Lulu’s on the board, she and her allies gain 35 ability power when equipped with an item.

Lux (Spellslinger, Star Guardian)

Illuminating Singularity: Gain a Lux. Lux’s ability deals 180 percent increased damage every second.

Gain a Lux. Lux’s ability deals 180 percent increased damage every second. Lucent Barrier: Gain a Lux. When combat begins, Lux grants her two nearest allies a 40-health shield and 20-ability power.

Nasus (Amina Squad, Mascot)

Stacks on Stacks: Gain a Nasus. Nasus gets a 10% attack damage boost, increased by two percent permanently each time he casts his ability.

Gain a Nasus. Nasus gets a 10% attack damage boost, increased by two percent permanently each time he casts his ability. Soul Eater: Gain a Nasus. When Nasus is on the board, he and his allies heal 200 health upon takedowns.

Poppy (Defender, Gadgeteen)

Bigger, Better Buckler : Gain a Poppy. Poppy gets 200 armor.

: Gain a Poppy. Poppy gets 200 armor. Steadfast Presence: Gain a Poppy. At the start of combat, Poppy grants all allies a 325 health shield. If you have more than one Poppy, this will apply to the strongest Poppy.

Sylas (Anima Squad, Renegade)

Kingslayer: Gain a Sylas. Sylas’ ability deals 40% more damage. Meanwhile, his ability also restores 20% of his missing health.

Gain a Sylas. Sylas’ ability deals 40% more damage. Meanwhile, his ability also restores 20% of his missing health. Petricite Chains: Gain a Sylas. When you place Sylas on your board, your team gains 15 starting mana. Casting his ability also increases enemies’ maximum mana by 35%.

Talon (Ox Force, Renegade)

Edgelord: Gain a Talon. Talon gets 40 ability power. Then, Talon restores 40 mana after killing an enemy.

Gain a Talon. Talon gets 40 ability power. Then, Talon restores 40 mana after killing an enemy. OX-ian Rage: Gain a Talon. When Talon is on your board, your team gains 10% attack damage and 15 ability power. These bonus stats are tripled when Talon falls below 50% health.

Wukong (Defender, Mecha: Prime)

Cyclone: Gain a Wukong. Wukong gets 60 ability power and his ability range increases by one Hex.

Gain a Wukong. Wukong gets 60 ability power and his ability range increases by one Hex. Re-Energize: Gain a Wukong. When Wukong is on your board, your team restores 60% of their mana after their first cast each combat.

Two-cost champion Hero Augments

Annie (Gadgeteen, Ox Force, Spellslinger)

Reflector Shield : Gain an Annie. When Annie’s shield is active, attacking enemies take 150 magic damage. This happens once every 0.5 seconds.

: Gain an Annie. When Annie’s shield is active, attacking enemies take 150 magic damage. This happens once every 0.5 seconds. Burning Spirit: Gain an Annie. With Annie on the board, your team gains 12 ability power. That stat is tripled while units are below 50% health.

Camille (A.D.M.I.N, Renegade)

Adaptive Defensives : Gain a Camille. Camille has 30% bonus attack damage. The first time she drops below 50% health, she gains a shield equal to 600% of her attack damage.

Gain a Camille. Camille has 30% bonus attack damage. The first time she drops below 50% health, she gains a shield equal to 600% of her attack damage. Hextech Retribution: Gain a Camille. Once Camille is on your board, your team gains 15% bonus damage. This increases by an additional 5% whenever an ally dies.

Draven (Ace, Mecha: PRIME)

League of Draven : Gain a Draven. Draven gains 25% bonus attack damage. When he gets a takedown, there is a 40% chance to gain one gold.

: Gain a Draven. Draven gains 25% bonus attack damage. When he gets a takedown, there is a 40% chance to gain one gold. Ruthless Blades (Support): Gain a Draven. With a Draven on your board, your team gains a 55% critical strike chance.

Ezreal (Recon, Underground)

Rising Spell Force : Gain an Ezreal. When Ezreal casts his ability, he gains 30% attack speed and 30 ability power for the rest of combat. These stats can and will stack.

: Gain an Ezreal. When Ezreal casts his ability, he gains 30% attack speed and 30 ability power for the rest of combat. These stats can and will stack. Raider’s Spoils: Gain an Ezreal. At the start of combat, Ezreal grants his nearest ally a temporary Artifact for the rest of combat (think sort of like Gadgeteen items) and gains one gold. If you have multiple Ezreals, this will apply to the strongest Ezreal.

Fiora (Duelist, Ox Force)

Frontline Fencing : Gain a Fiora. When Fiora’s ability is active, she gets 120 armor and magic resistance.

: Gain a Fiora. When Fiora’s ability is active, she gets 120 armor and magic resistance. Vitality of the Ox (Support): Gain a Fiora. Your team heals 2% of their maximum health when they attack if a Fiora is on the board.

Jinx (Anima Squad, Prankster)

Get Excited! : Gain a Jinx. When Jinx scores a takedown, she gets 110% attack speed and movement speed for five seconds.

: Gain a Jinx. When Jinx scores a takedown, she gets 110% attack speed and movement speed for five seconds. Everyone Goes Boom: Gain a Jinx. With a Jinx on your board, your team gains 10% attack speed. This is tripled after the first enemy dies in a round.

Lee Sin (Brawler, Heart, Supers)

Flurry : Gain a Lee Sin. Lee Sin gets 50% attack speed. After his spell ends, this stat is tripled for five seconds.

: Gain a Lee Sin. Lee Sin gets 50% attack speed. After his spell ends, this stat is tripled for five seconds. Invigorate: Gain a Lee Sin. Your team gains 15% attack speed whenever Lee Sin is on the board. This stat boost is doubled for a total of four seconds after being shielded.

Malphite (Mascot, Supers)

Rock Solid : Gain a Malphite. Malphite gets bonus ability power equal to 60% of his armor. Meanwhile, his ability’s armor duration is increased by four seconds.

: Gain a Malphite. Malphite gets bonus ability power equal to 60% of his armor. Meanwhile, his ability’s armor duration is increased by four seconds. Guardian Spirit: Gain a Malphite. Upon fielding Malphite, your team restores 20% of their missing health whenever Maphite casts his ability.

Rell (Defender, Star Guardian)

Hold the Line : Gain a Rell. Rell gets a bonus of 50 ability power and a 30% damage reduction.

: Gain a Rell. Rell gets a bonus of 50 ability power and a 30% damage reduction. Channeled Ferromancy: Gain a Rell. When Rell is on your board, your team gets 20 bonus armor and magic resistance. Each ally gains an additional five armor and magic resistance whenever they cast their ability. This can stack.

Renekton (Brawler, Laser Corps)

Reign of Anger : Gain a Renekton. Renekton gains 50% attack speed. He also gets an additional 2% attack speed per 100 missing health.

: Gain a Renekton. Renekton gains 50% attack speed. He also gets an additional 2% attack speed per 100 missing health. Cull the Meek: Gain a Renekton. Upon fielding Renekton, your team deals 10% bonus damage. When enemies are below 50% health, that damage is tripled.

Sivir (Civilian, Sureshot)

Delivery Tips : Gain a Sivir. For every second ability cast, Sivir gains one gold with a 5% chance to gain one additional gold.

: Gain a Sivir. For every second ability cast, Sivir gains one gold with a 5% chance to gain one additional gold. Endless Pizza (Support): Gain a Sivir. With a Sivir in your board, your team heals 15% of their missing health every five seconds.

Vi (Brawler, Underground)

Unrelenting Force : Gain a Vi. When Vi takes damage, she gains 3% attack damage, three ability power, two armor, and two magic resistance. This boost can stack up to 25 times.

: Gain a Vi. When Vi takes damage, she gains 3% attack damage, three ability power, two armor, and two magic resistance. This boost can stack up to 25 times. Boxing Lessons: Gain a Vi. Your team gains 250 bonus health if Vi is on your board.

Yasuo (Duelist, Laser Corps)

Siphoning Winds : Gain a Yasuo. Yasuo gains 40% Omnivamp.

: Gain a Yasuo. Yasuo gains 40% Omnivamp. Spirit of the Exile: Gain a Yasuo. When Yasuo is on the board, allies who start combat with no adjacent units gain 25% attack speed.

Yuumi (Heart, Mascot, Star Guardians)

Predatory Precision : Gain a Yuumi. In combat, Yuumi gains 50 ability power, a 75% critical strike chance, and her ability can now critically strike.

: Gain a Yuumi. In combat, Yuumi gains 50 ability power, a 75% critical strike chance, and her ability can now critically strike. Zoomies!: Gain a Yuumi. Yuumi grants your entire team 18% attack speed. However, if you have a Nunu, he gets a bonus 50% movement speed.

Three-cost champion Hero Augments

Alistar (Aegis, Mascot, Ox Force)

Behemoth : Gain an Alistar. Alistar gets a 500 health boost and his ability deals bonus damage. This bonus damage is equal to 30% of his maximum health.

: Gain an Alistar. Alistar gets a 500 health boost and his ability deals bonus damage. This bonus damage is equal to 30% of his maximum health. Smash!: Gain an Alistar. Alistar’s ability now hits all his enemies within one Hex and restores 10 mana per second.

Cho’Gath (Threat)

Energy Void . Gain a Cho’Gath. Each time Cho’Gath’s ability hits an enemy, he steals 35 percent of their magic resistance.

. Gain a Cho’Gath. Each time Cho’Gath’s ability hits an enemy, he steals 35 percent of their magic resistance. Cosmic Barrier: Gain a Cho’Gath. When Cho’Gath is on your board, your team gains 50 magic resistance. This stat boost is doubled for Cho’Gath.

Jax (Brawler, Mecha: PRIME)

Relentless Assault : Gain a Jax. After every third attack, Jax gains 12% attack speed for the rest of the combat round. This attack speed can stack.

: Gain a Jax. After every third attack, Jax gains 12% attack speed for the rest of the combat round. This attack speed can stack. Evasion: Gain a Jax. Your team gains 100% dodge chance for two seconds with Jax on the field. However, this only happens the first time they fall below 50% health each combat.

Kai’Sa (Recon, Star Guardians)

Multi-Shot : Gain a Kai’Sa. Every two attacks, Kai’Sa fires a bonus attack at a nearby opponent.

: Gain a Kai’Sa. Every two attacks, Kai’Sa fires a bonus attack at a nearby opponent. Star-Crossed: Gain a Kai’Sa. Kai’Sa gifts 100% of her ability’s attack speed bonus to her nearest ally.

LeBlanc (A.D.M.I.N, Hacker, Spellslinger)

Aim Assist : Gain a LeBlanc. During combat, she fires a bonus sigil at the lowest health after she fires three of her ability’s sigils.

: Gain a LeBlanc. During combat, she fires a bonus sigil at the lowest health after she fires three of her ability’s sigils. Mirror Image: Gain a LeBlanc. At the start of combat, LeBlanc constructs a 70% health, item-less clone of her nearest ally.

Nilah (Duelist, Star Guardians)

Gifted : Gain a Nilah. Nilah gains 50 ability power. At the start of combat, Nilah grants her nearest ally a temporary copy of one of her normal items. This only applies to your strongest Nilah.

: Gain a Nilah. Nilah gains 50 ability power. At the start of combat, Nilah grants her nearest ally a temporary copy of one of her normal items. This only applies to your strongest Nilah. Jubilant Veil: Gain a Nilah. Nilah and her two nearest allies gain crowd control immunity for the first 20 seconds of combat

Rammus (Threat)

Spiked Shell : Gain a Rammus. When attacked by an enemy attack, Rammus deals magic damage equal to 100% of his armor to all nearby enemies. This can only happen once every two seconds.

: Gain a Rammus. When attacked by an enemy attack, Rammus deals magic damage equal to 100% of his armor to all nearby enemies. This can only happen once every two seconds. Armored-dillo: Gain a Rammus. Upon fielding Rammus, your team gains 40 armor. This stat boost is doubled for Rammus.

Riven (Anima Squad, Brawler, Defender)

Reverberation : Gain a Riven. Riven gains 40 ability power. Meanwhile, her ability is additionally cast on her lowest health ally.

: Gain a Riven. Riven gains 40 ability power. Meanwhile, her ability is additionally cast on her lowest health ally. Triumphant Return: Gain a Riven. At the start of combat, Riven grants herself and adjacent allies a shield for 15 seconds. This shield is equal to 40% of the ally’s maximum health.

Senna (Laser Corps, SureShot)

Absolution : Gain a Senna. Senna gains 30% attack speed. Then, she gains an additional 10% attack speed every five seconds.

: Gain a Senna. Senna gains 30% attack speed. Then, she gains an additional 10% attack speed every five seconds. Corps Formation: Gain a Senna. At the start of combat, Senna grants herself and all adjacent allies 30% attack damage.

Sona (Heart, Spellslinger, Underground)

Power Grid : Gain a Sona. Sona gets 30 ability power. Also, her ability fires one additional beam.

: Gain a Sona. Sona gets 30 ability power. Also, her ability fires one additional beam. Undercurrent: Gain a Sona. At the start of combat, Sona grants her two nearest allies 50 mana. This only applies to your strongest Sona.

Vayne (Anima Squad, Duelist, Recon)

Spread Shot : Gain a Vayne. Vayne’s ability fires two additional shots at nearby enemies, dealing 50% damage.

: Gain a Vayne. Vayne’s ability fires two additional shots at nearby enemies, dealing 50% damage. Into the Night: Gain and Edge of Night and a Vayne. When Vayne is on your board, allies equipped with Edge of Night gain 40% attack speed.

Vel’Koz (Threat)

Frostburn : Gain a Vel’Koz. Vel’Koz’s ability deals an additional 200% of its damage over 30 seconds. This can stack.

: Gain a Vel’Koz. Vel’Koz’s ability deals an additional 200% of its damage over 30 seconds. This can stack. Frozen Tundra: Gain a Vel’Koz. At the start of combat, Vel’Koz slows the attack speed of all enemies by 30%. This lasts for six seconds.

Zoe (Gadgeteen, Hacker, Prankster)

Double Bubble : Gain a Zoe. Zoe’s ability now launches a second bubble. It will fire at a different target and deal 100% damage.

: Gain a Zoe. Zoe’s ability now launches a second bubble. It will fire at a different target and deal 100% damage. Sleepy Time: Gain a Zoe. At the start of combat, Zoe puts the three lowest health enemies to sleep, stunning them for four seconds.

Four-cost champion Hero Augments

Aurelion Sol (Threat)

Extinction Event : Gain an Aurelion Sol. Aurelion Sol’s ability meteors become larger and he gains 20 ability power.

: Gain an Aurelion Sol. Aurelion Sol’s ability meteors become larger and he gains 20 ability power. Velocity Impact: Gain an Aurelion Sol. His ability now stuns hit enemies for two seconds.

Bel’Veth (Threat)

Back for Blood : Gain a Bel’Veth. Bel’Veth gains 20% Omnivamp. This boosted stat is tripled while she’s under 50% health.

: Gain a Bel’Veth. Bel’Veth gains 20% Omnivamp. This boosted stat is tripled while she’s under 50% health. Voidmother: Gain a Bel’Veth. At the start of combat, Bel’Veth creates two Voidspawns in front of her, both with 75% of their normal health. This only applies to your strongest Bel’Veth.

Ekko (Aegis, Prankster, Star Guardians)

Resonance : Gain an Ekko. Ekko’s special ability hits all enemies within two Hexes of him and deals additional damage equal to 200% of his magic resistance.

: Gain an Ekko. Ekko’s special ability hits all enemies within two Hexes of him and deals additional damage equal to 200% of his magic resistance. Chronobreak: Gain an Ekko. When Ekko is on your board, he stuns all enemies for three seconds. This happens after 10 seconds of combat.

Miss Fortune (Ace, Anima Squad)

Bunny Mercenary : Gain a Miss Fortune. Miss Fortune’s ability covers a wider cone. While she’s channeling her ability, she gains a 300 health shield.

: Gain a Miss Fortune. Miss Fortune’s ability covers a wider cone. While she’s channeling her ability, she gains a 300 health shield. Make it Rain: Gain a Miss Fortune. After every three rounds of combat with Miss Fortune on the battlefield, she grants 18 gold.

Samira (Ace, SureShot, Underground)

Style and Flair : Gain a Samira. Samira gets 25% bonus attack damage. When she scores a takedown, Samira restores 50% of her max mana.

: Gain a Samira. Samira gets 25% bonus attack damage. When she scores a takedown, Samira restores 50% of her max mana. Daredevil: Gain a Samira. For every 10 Tactician health missing from your health pool, Samira grants your team 5% attack speed.

Sejuani (Brawler, Laser Corps)

Glacial Prison : Gain a Sejuani. Sejuani gets 25 bonus armor and magic resistance. Also, her ability now hits the entire board.

: Gain a Sejuani. Sejuani gets 25 bonus armor and magic resistance. Also, her ability now hits the entire board. Shatter: Gain a Sejuani. Sejuani’s ability stuns for one second longer. While stunned, enemies take 20% more damage.

Sett (Defender, Mecha: PRIME)

Punch Protocol : Gain a Sett. Sett gains 20 armor and magic resistance. Sett’s ability knocks back all enemies near him. This ability now destroys a unit if Sett pushes them to the edge of the board and knocks them off the battlefield.

: Gain a Sett. Sett gains 20 armor and magic resistance. Sett’s ability knocks back all enemies near him. This ability now destroys a unit if Sett pushes them to the edge of the board and knocks them off the battlefield. Regenerative Shields: Gain a Locket of Solari and a Sett. After all shields on Sett’s team break, he recharges them at 40% strength for three seconds.

Soraka (A.D.M.I.N, Heart)

Upgrade Berserk : Gain a Soraka. All of Soraka’s ability casts are empowered after 15 seconds of combat.

: Gain a Soraka. All of Soraka’s ability casts are empowered after 15 seconds of combat. Infuse: Gain a Soraka. Soraka grants your team 20 mana every five seconds.

Taliyah (Star Guardians, Spellslinger)

Stoneweaver : Gain a Taliyah. Taliyah gets a bonus 30 ability power. Her ability now deals 40% more damage to enemies above 1,800 max health.

: Gain a Taliyah. Taliyah gets a bonus 30 ability power. Her ability now deals 40% more damage to enemies above 1,800 max health. Be the Stone: Gain a Taliyah. At the start of combat, Taliyah shields the three highest health allies for 60% of their max health.

Viego (Ox Force, Renegade)

Heartstopper : Gain a Viego. Viego gains 30 ability power. Meanwhile, his ability deals up to 50% increased damage based on the enemy’s missing health.

: Gain a Viego. Viego gains 30 ability power. Meanwhile, his ability deals up to 50% increased damage based on the enemy’s missing health. Partners in Crime: Gain a Viego. When Viego is on your board, your team gains 20% Omnivamp. This stat boost is tripled when two or less allies remain alive.

Zac (Threat)

Supersize : Gain a Zac. Once during each round, Zac gains 1,000 bonus health and is immune to crowd control. Does not stack.

: Gain a Zac. Once during each round, Zac gains 1,000 bonus health and is immune to crowd control. Does not stack. Elastic Slingshot: Gain a Zac. At the start of combat, Zac flings his two nearest allies to the enemy backline. This action knocks up enemies for three seconds upon impact.

Zed (Duelist, Hacker, Laser Corps)

Shadow Jutsu : Gain a Zed. Zed gains 12% bonus attack damage. When he kills an enemy, Zed steals 12% of their attack damage for the rest of combat.

: Gain a Zed. Zed gains 12% bonus attack damage. When he kills an enemy, Zed steals 12% of their attack damage for the rest of combat. Contempt for the Weak (Support): Gain a Zed. With Zed on your board, your team gains 12% attack speed. When Zed scores a takedown, he dashes to a new target and triples this attack speed bonus for 2.5 seconds.

Five-cost champion Hero Augments

Aphelios (Arsenal, Ox Force, SureShot)

Armor Piercing Rounds : Gain an Aphelios. Aphelios’ attacks reduce the target’s armor by 10% for the rest of combat. This attack buff can stack.

: Gain an Aphelios. Aphelios’ attacks reduce the target’s armor by 10% for the rest of combat. This attack buff can stack. Locked and Loaded: Gain an Aphelios. When you put Aphelios on your board, your team gains 15% attack damage. Your team gains an additional 5% attack damage every five seconds.

Fiddlesticks (Corrupted, Threat)

Traumatic Memories : Gain a Fiddlesticks. Fiddlesticks gains 200 bonus health for the rest of combat every time an ally dies.

: Gain a Fiddlesticks. Fiddlesticks gains 200 bonus health for the rest of combat every time an ally dies. Absolute Corruption (Support): Gain a Fiddlesticks. At the start of combat, Fiddlesticks grants his nearest ally 30 ability power. This Augment also allows the ally to share Fiddlesticks’ Corrupted souls.

Janna (Civilian, Forecaster)

Rapid Reporting : Gain a Janna. Janna’s ability restores 15 mana per each enemy it hits.

: Gain a Janna. Janna’s ability restores 15 mana per each enemy it hits. Exaggerated Reporting: Gain a Janna. All Forecaster’s effects are boosted by 100%.

Leona (Aegis, Mecha: PRIME, Renegade)

Perfected Solar Flare : Gain a Leona. Leona gains 30 ability power. However, her maximum mana is reduced by 20.

: Gain a Leona. Leona gains 30 ability power. However, her maximum mana is reduced by 20. Eclipse Prime: Gain a Leona. Once Leona is on your board, all incoming damage to your team is reduced by 20.

Mordekaiser (Ace, Laser Corps)

Not so Heavy Metal : Gain a Mordekaiser. Every five seconds, Mordekaiser gains 20 ability power.

: Gain a Mordekaiser. Every five seconds, Mordekaiser gains 20 ability power. Obliterate: Gain a Mordekainser. Mordekaiser reduces enemy armor and magic resistance by 20% at the start of combat.

Nunu & Willump (Gadgeteen, Mascot)

Contagious Laughter : Gain a Nunu. Nunu gets a stat boost of 30 ability power. Nunu also restores 10 mana per second.

: Gain a Nunu. Nunu gets a stat boost of 30 ability power. Nunu also restores 10 mana per second. They See Me Rolling: Gain a Nunu. Upon fielding Nunu, your team gains 20 ability power. Then, your team gains an additional five ability power every five seconds.

Syndra (Heart, Star Guardians)

Power Overwhelming : Gain a Syndra. Allies summoned by Syndra’s ability gain 60% attack damage, 60 ability power, 60 armor, and 60 magic resistance.

: Gain a Syndra. Allies summoned by Syndra’s ability gain 60% attack damage, 60 ability power, 60 armor, and 60 magic resistance. Empowered Reserves (Support): Gain a Syndra. Your team gains five ability power per unit on your bench whenever Syndra is fielded on your board.

