Which systems can you play the Overwatch 2 beta on? Answered

The Overwatch 2 beta is coming soon for players to finally get an early look at the upcoming sequel. After a long, tumultuous development cycle, the Overwatch 2 beta is ready for deployment, starting on April 26. However, the original Overwatch is available for many platforms, from PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. This initial Overwatch 2 beta won’t be available on all those platforms, but which ones will it be available for?

Unfortunately, all console players will be excluded from this upcoming beta test on April 26. PC players are the only ones who will be able to test out the game early. This doesn’t mean that console players won’t be able to join any beta test in the near future — this just means that the first beta will only be accessible to PC players.

For the PC players who are interested in signing up for the Overwatch 2 beta, you can follow instructions on how to sign-up. The beta test will begin on April 26, and while there’s no official end date for this test, you should sign up as early as possible to maximize your chances.

The beta test will feature tons of new content, like the new hero Sojourn, new maps, game modes, and an all-new 5v5 competitive format.