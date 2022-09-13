Skoll and Hati are a pair of famous wolves in Norse mythology, and they are pivotal to the story of Ragnarok, the end of all things. With God of War Ragnarok focusing on the events of Fimbumwinter and Ragnarok, it would make sense for these two to appear in the story, and we believe we briefly see them in the story trailer for the game. Who are Skoll and Hati in God of War Ragnarok?

Are Skoll and Hati in God of War Ragnarok?

Skoll and Hati in Norse mythology are two famous wolves constantly chasing the sun and the moon. It is said that they will chase the sun and moon forever, but when Ragnarok arrives, they finally catch their prey, darkening the sky. We don’t know which wolf is chasing what object, but it said that Ragnarok would be happening when these two catch their prey.

Related: New God of War Ragnarok trailer focuses on Atreus and exploring the nine realms

In the God of War Ragnarok story trailer, close to the end at the 2:10 timestamp, we see Kratos, Atreus, and two wolves staring at an eclipse in the sky. Shortly after, Atreus removes an arrow from his quiver, fires it at the sun and eclipse, and one of the wolves chases off after it while the other howls. Although it is never said that these two wolves are Skoll and Hati, given the setting of this scene and the fact the game is called Ragnarok, it would make sense that these two wolves are featured in the story. How Atreus and Kratos found these two remains a mystery.

Skoll and Hati are also mentioned in the 2018 God of War game, the Bringers of Day and Night. They appear in one of the Shrine Stories you can find while exploring the game, and it tells how Odin captured them while they pup, keeping them in Asgard. When the sun and moon stopped moving, Odin sent Skoll and Hati after them using magic, forcing these objects to move. Odin wishes to control these two wolves to ensure he can cause Ragnarok when he is ready. However, at the end of the game, Kratos and Atreus cause a few problems with this plan.

If the two wolves in the story trailer are Skoll and Hati, how Kratos and Atreus find them might set them on a path for causing Ragnarok during Fimbulwinter, or they might be trying to prevent it.