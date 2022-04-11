Who are the Beast Pack in Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Kirby teams up with Elfilin and Bandana Waddle Dee (if you’re playing in Co-Op Mode) to rescue all the Waddle Dees that got captured by a ferocious band of villains called the Beast Pack. They’re not villains per se, but they behave as beastly as the name suggests.

Before the events of the game, a lion named (what else?) Leon formed the Beast Pack after stumbling across Fecto Forgo, the malevolent half of specimen ID-F86, in the remains of Lab Discovera and gets brainwashed by their telepathic waves into serving as their minion. Soon after, Leon changes his name to Leongar and possesses his fellow sapient wildlife, including leopard Carol, who takes on the name Clawroline and serves as co-leader of the Beast Pack, to band together for a scorched-earth mission throughout the Forgotten Land to capture Elfilin, Fecto Forgo’s other, more compassionate half, so that they may once again become a whole being named Fecto Elfilis.

Leongar, Clawroline, Gorimondo, Sillydillo, and King Dedede are at the top of the Beast Pack’s chain of command known as the Beast Council. Kirby encounters them during boss battles before leaving each area of the Forgotten Land. Gorimondo is found outside the mall in Natural Plains; Clawroline is fought in the circus tent of Wondaria Remains; SillyDillo is fought in an underground cave at Originull Wasteland; King Dedede, who gets brainwashed by Fecto Forgo, is fought at Winter Horns and the Redgar Forbidden Land; and Leongar is fought inside Lab Discovera.