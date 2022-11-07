Who are the voice Actors in God of War (2018)? Full God of War voice cast

God of War (2018) is a beautiful game on so many levels. The game looks gorgeous and has brilliant performances from each of its voice actors. Whether you have played the game before or this is your first time jumping in, you are getting a cinematic experience to remember. Here is the full cast of actors present in God of War.

God of War full voice cast

Christopher Judge

Image via The Movie Database

Christopher Judge is the commanding deep voice behind Kratos. Other video games you will have heard him in include World of Warcraft and Marvel’s Avengers as Black Panther. He is probably best known for his role in the television series Stargate SG-1 as Teal’c. Since 1990 he has had a lot of smaller appearances in various movies and television series.

Sunny Suljic

Image via IMDB

Sunny Suljic is the voice of Kratos’ son Atreus. He is a young actor who has not appeared in any other video game roles as of this writing. His movies include The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Mid90s, and The House With a Clock in its Walls.

Jeremy Davies

Image via Rotten Tomatoes

Jeremy Davies is the voice of the main antagonist in God of War, Baldur, or “The Stranger.” He does not have any other video game roles in his career, but notable projects he is in include Saving Private Ryan, the CW’s Arrowverse, and Justified.

Alastair Duncan

Image via IMDB

Alastair Duncan is the voice of Mimir and has quite an extensive history of video game voices. If you played Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War he is the voice of Celebrimbor. He has also appeared in Mass Effect, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. He has also been the voice of Alfred in multiple Batman animated movies and series.

Danielle Bisutti

Image via OC Fandom

Danielle Bisutti is the voice of Freya and has also appeared in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Madden NFL 21, and The Lego Movie 2 Video Game. Since 2000, she has had many small roles in various recognizable television shows like Two and a Half Men, Charmed, CSI: Miami, and Grey’s Anatomy.

Robert Craighead

Image via IMDB

Robert Craighead is the voice of Brok, his biggest video game role until he reprised that role in Ragnarok. He is also in Rainbow Six: Siege, Tomb Raider (2013), and Dead Rising 3. Since the early 1980s, he has had many small roles in television and movies, including New Girl, Days of Our Lives, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Adam J. Harrington

Image via IMDb

Adam J. Harrington is the voice of Brok’s brother, Sindri. He also has roles in Battlefield: Hardline, L.A. Noire, and League of Legends. Outside of games, he has many small roles in television series like NCIS, Criminal Minds, and Parks and Recreation.

Troy Baker

Image via IMDB

Troy Baker is one of Thor’s sons, Magni and you have definitely played a video game with his voice in it before. He is well known for being one of the most high-profile voices in gaming, voicing Joel in The Last of Us, Booker Dewitt in Bioshock Infinite, and many other recognizable roles.

Nolan North

Image via IMDB

Nolan North is Thor’s other son, Modi and like Troy Baker, is one of the most recognizable voices in gaming. He is Nathan Drake in Uncharted, Desmond from Assassin’s Creed, and Richtofen in Call of Duty Zombies. There are way too many voice roles to list off that you would have heard him in.