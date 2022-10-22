How to unlock Momentum Abilities in Gotham Knights

Players can experience Gotham Knights by playing any of its four main protagonists: Batgirl, Red Hood, Nightwing, and Robin. The game asks you to choose a starting hero at the beginning of the game, but you can always swap out for any of these characters later on by visiting the Belfry.

Each of them have their own individual skills and abilities, so you will want to choose the hero that best matches your personal playstyle. It would be worth your while to try each character out before making any final decisions. In addition to the skill trees available for players to boost their character’s performance, there are also Momentum Abilities that can even further improve your hero’s might.

How to acquire Momentum Abilities

There are a few steps that you will need to take before Momentum Abilities will become available. First, you will have to complete the Knighthood Challenge for each hero. This Challenge is the same for all four characters, so once you have worked through it once, it should be a piece of cake for all of the other heroes. There is also an optional side mission for all four main characters that will unlock a new Momentum Ability.

Other Momentum Abilities are unlocked by progressing through the story, so don’t worry if you don’t get them right from the start of the game. In the meantime, while you work towards progressing through Gotham Knights and getting these Momentum Abilities, you can work towards leveling up and unlocking abilities in the main skill tree. These go a long way toward making combat easier, so definitely don’t skip out on those.