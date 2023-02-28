Who is Devrim Kay in Destiny 2?

Devrim Kay is one of the main characters in Destiny 2’s cast. Outside of the base game’s story and Patrol missions in the EDZ, he doesn’t show up much, so it’s easy to forget about him. This guide explains who Devrim Kay is and why he’s integral to the story of Destiny 2.

Who is Devrim Kay?

Devrim Kay is a human scout in the European Dead Zone (EDZ). His main goal is to push back against enemies and aid Guardians in their recovery efforts in the region. You can find him in the tower of the church not far from where you spawn in this location, Trostland. He looks like he’s taken root there and occasionally fires a sniper rifle round off at the odd Fallen Dreg.

In lore terms, he’s the adoptive father of Suraya Hawthorne and husband to Marc. If you speak to him or hang around with him long enough, you’ll hear him chatting away about tea and raids against the Cabal for half a dozen eggs. He loves a skirmish and enjoys telling people about them even more.

Devrim Kay in The Red War

During Destiny 2’s vanilla campaign, The Red War, Devrim Kay was one of the first people you met as you followed the story. He worked with Suraya to bring all the refugees from The Tower to The Farm, the temporary home of the Guardians, when Ghaul overthrew The Tower. He also teaches Guardians about Lost Sectors, something that’s become much a much more prevalent aspect of Destiny as it’s evolved over the years.

Outside of the main action of this campaign, Devrim’s been pretty quiet. He pipes up in a few Patrol missions and Strikes as a voiceover but doesn’t do all that much. That is, until the Lightfall expansion.

Devrim Kay in Season of Defiance

In Season of Defiance, Devrim Kay is brought back into the fold. While The Vanguard is focused on Neptune and Neomuna in the Lightfall campaign, Devrim is working with Mara Sov, the Queen of the Awoken, to fight back against Calus’ forces on Earth. The Witness has landed Pyramid ships on the planet, and Calus’ forces are capturing people and imprisoning them, including Amanda Holliday. Devrim works with you to plan skirmishes against Calus’ army and The Witness, rescuing those they’ve captured and bringing them back home.

Devrim Kay’s voice actor

Devrim Kay is voiced by Gideon Emery, who also plays Master Ives. This is far from Emery’s first role in a video game, though. He’s played characters in several titles, including Lor’themar Theron in World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion, a bodyguard in Hitman World of Assassination, Nikto in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), and the character of Gideon in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.