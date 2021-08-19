A handful of developers have had their names on a Call of Duty game throughout the franchise’s lifetime. With so many developers, it’s difficult to keep track of who is working on it right before it releases, and sometimes you might not even notice it when you’re playing the game. For the next Call of Duty game, who is making Call of Duty: Vanguard?

The development team putting their hearts and souls into Call of Duty: Vanguard is Sledgehammer Games. For Call of Duty veterans, many are ecstatic to hear about it. However, if you’re new to the franchise, Sledgehammer Games is the team that was formed in 2009, created by Glen Schofield and Michael Condrey, who previously worked together at Visceral Games.

They’ve worked on multiple Call of Duty games, primarily on Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, Call of Duty: WWII, and assisted Treyarch and Raven Software on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

While they already worked on a Call of Duty game that focused on World War II in Call of Duty: WWII, Vanguard is widely different from their first attempt. Vanguard is set to feature multiple characters that will appear across several unique locations throughout World War II, giving players a unique perspective on the massive conflict. In addition, each of the main characters is based on a real person involved in the war.

Sledgehammer Games is a different studio from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. If you’re looking for a team to take the Call of Duty franchise in a unique direction for 2021, Vanguard is a good opportunity to jump into the game to see what Sledgehammer has to offer. Beyond the campaign, the team will be working on a Zombies mode, multiplayer, and modifying the Call of Duty: Warzone map to align with the World War II era, featuring a brand new map for the battle royale mode.