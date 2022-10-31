Who is the voice actor for Black Adam in MultiVersus?

As Black Adam lights up the theaters with the Black Adam live-action movie, the character also lights up his enemies in MultiVersus. DC Comics’ infamous anti-hero and Shazam’s archnemesis has made his way on the Warner Bros. cross-over game, but who voices the man in black? In the Black Adam film, the character is portrayed by international movie star and former wrestling performer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Given The Rock’s pedigree, it was doubtful the actor would have voiced the character in MultiVersus. But if not The Rock, who voices Black Adam?

Black Adam’s Voice Actor in MultiVersus

Bob Carter wields the power of the gods…Oh wait, we meant Black Adam! ⚡ Welcome @Cartergame to the roster! #MultiVersus pic.twitter.com/CWM3USg5RV — MultiVersus (@multiversus) October 25, 2022

Prolific voice-over performer Bob Carter plays Black Adam in MultiVersus. Carter has been working in the voice-over industry for decades and is best known for his voice work as Shao Kahn in the 2011 version of Mortal Kombat, Balrog in the Street Fighter franchise, and Bojack in the Dragon Ball franchise. He’s also had roles in multiple major anime, including One Piece, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Spice and Wolf. Carter did not voice Black Adam in the Injustice fighting games from NetherRealm Studios; the character was instead voiced by actor Joey Naber.

Black Adam had been long rumored to join MultiVersus before he was officially announced for the title alongside Stripe from Gremlins. It was apparent Black Adam would arrive in the game alongside the release of his motion picture, yet the character was postponed to Halloween day. Black Adam is classified as a Bruiser in MultiVersus, meaning he’s a fighter that prefers close-range and heavy attacks. Most of his attacks have shock effects, hurting affected players over time.

Black Adam is a DC character who functions as a supervillain and anti-hero. He is the protector of the fictional country of Kahndaq and was the original champion of the Wizard Shazam. He was locked away for abusing his powers, and the Wizard’s powers end up inhabiting a young boy named Billy Batson in the modern day.