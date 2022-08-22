Who is the voice actor for Collei in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact’s major 3.0 update is right around the bend, and players have been clamoring for every piece of information coming alongside it. This update contains the region known as Sumeru, a nature-based element called Dendro, and several new character banners.

Collei is a 4-star Dendro-infused archer coming alongside the 3.0 launch on August 24. she is a trainee ranger active in the Avidya Forest region of Sumeru. She is coming alongside Tighnari’s and Zhongli’s event wish and will fulfill the role of a supporting off-field DPS character. Dendro is an element that will be introduced in update 3.0, and it will resonate with the Hydro and Electro elements. This guide will explain who Collei’s Japanese and English voice actors are in Genshin Impact.

Collei Japanese Voice Actor

image via Ryoko Maekawa’ Twitter

Ryoko Maekawa is a prolific voice actor with roles in anime such as Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki OVA, Sing “Yesterday” for Me, and Fruits Basket. She has singing experience as well and has been voice acting since 2015.

Collei English Voice Actor

image via IMDB

Christina Costello is the English voice actor for Collei. She has been in voice acting since 2013. Her credits include anime such as Cosmic Wonders, Hanako’s Flower Shop, and Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles. Her credits don’t have much work in videogames, but her vast experience in many unique shows and anime should lend her well to Genshin Impact.

Collei will be a valuable character in Genshin Impact 3.0, so save up your Primogems and try to pull for her during the Tighnari and Zhongli event wishes when they become available. A pair of weapons, including a powerful bow, will release alongside her, and it will be tailor-made to take advantage of her unique skills and abilities.