Who is Candace in Genshin Impact? Answered

Candace is a new banner character coming soon to Genshin Impact. HoYoverse teased this mysterious character with official art and story details about her past. Genshin Impact 3.0 introduces many new features, weapons, and powerful banner characters. Candace was revealed alongside Cyno and Nilou. This guide will explain who Candace is in Genshin Impact and what we can expect from her.

Who is Candace in Genshin Impact?

Candace is rumored to be a 4-star event wish character and the first Hydro polearm fighter in Genshin Impact. In her official art, she sports a shield, which leakers have been teasing is one of her primary abilities. She hails from Sumeru, a region introduced in Genshin Impact Version 3.0. She is the true descendant of King Deshret and has the power to summon a sandstorm that can engulf enemies.

image via HoYoverse

Candace is considered the Guardian of Aaru Village, and treasure hunters try to steer clear. As the first Hydro polearm character, she will be a great character to slot alongside new Dendro-infused heroes such as Collei and Tighnari. Her shield has the potential to make her a hybrid tank and DPS character, which can finally give players a new defensive option outside of Zhongli to use in difficult encounters.

She is currently slated to release alongside Genshin Impact Update 3.1. This update is scheduled to release on September 28. Cyno and Nilou are also expected to launch alongside her as well. As a 4-star character, she will be much easier to pull from the gacha compared to 5-star characters. Save up your Primogems if you want a shot at adding Candace to your party when she becomes available.