Who is the voice actor for Ramattra in Overwatch 2? Answered

As the Overwatch 2 roster continues to expand, the list of voice actors that bring your favorite heroes to life grows as well. The Overwatch community had fallen in love with many of the game’s voice actors, seeing them interact with each other outside of the game and perform in other great titles. Ramattra is a character that demands a lot of attention both during gameplay and in the background story. Here is what voice actor does his chilling performance.

Who voices Ramattra in Overwatch 2?

Ramattra’s voice actor in Overwatch 2 is Ramon Tikaram. He is a British actor with Southeast Asian descent who has credits ranging back to 1995 in various television series and movies, but has been appearing in video games as well since 2009. There is a pretty good chance that you have heard his voice before in some pretty good titles.

Tikaram’s highest profile video games he has appeared in include League of Legends, Fable III, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Hitman, Dark Souls III, World of Warcraft, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Diablo Immortal, and Elden Ring before Ramattra was added to Overwatch 2. He has also appeared in Dead Space spinoffs and quite a few other titles on the smaller side.

Outside of video games, Ramattra’s voice has had a booming presence in some musicals for The King and I and Jesus Christ Superstar. Probably one of the more interesting stories about his background is that he was offered a role in the Star Wars prequels in the early 2000s, but he turned it down because he would have to cut his hair for the performance. While he may have missed out on a big opportunity with that decision, he has appeared in the Game of Thrones and Pennyworth television series.