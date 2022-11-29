Who is the World’s First 70 in World of Warcraft Dragonflight? Answered

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight may not have gotten off to the best start, but that didn’t stop players from trying hard to level to 70. Some lucky players managed to avoid all the server issues and speed through The Dragon Isles content without so much as a hiccup. In fact, one player managed to hit 70 in record time.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s first level 70

A group of five Korean players now hold the title as the first characters to level 70 in the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion. Twitch user Adelio7 was the first of the group to ding the final level, but everyone basically maxed at once while turning in a quest together. The total duration of the time to get to level 70 was two hours and 25 minutes.

The group consisted of three Druids, a Hunter, and a Demon Hunter. The speedy accomplishment was done by powering through the story quest campaign and a lot of luck that the group spared the wrath of the server issues.

Crafting experience also turned out to be a huge part of getting ahead of the crowd. For the first time in an expansion, Dragonflight crafting gives a good chunk of experience for crafting a recipe for the first time. This experience equates to more than a quest, and there are quite a few recipes to learn for each main profession in the game.

Players looking to level fast in The Dragon Isles should be sure to figure out whether or not War Mode is worth it on their server, and pick up the most important dragonriding talents while leveling.