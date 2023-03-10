All disabled Root of Nightmare weapons, mods, and gear in Destiny 2’s World First race and Contest Mode

The World First race for Destiny 2’s Root of Nightmare raid will happen on March 10 at 9 AM PST. Contest Mode for this raid will be happening for 48 hours, giving you plenty of time to earn the exclusive emblem and enter the chance to get some notable swag from the Bungie store. Before you prepare for the Contest Mode, there are a handful of weapons, gear, and mods that Bungie has shared that you shouldn’t be using during this time. If you do, this gear will have negative impacts for your build. This guide covers all disabled Root of Nightmare’s weapons, mods, and gear in Destiny 2.

All World First and Contest Mode disabled Root of Nightmare weapons, mods, and gear in Destiny 2

Any gear listed out by Bungie as disabled during the World First race and Contest Mode won’t work as effectively. Not only will the gear’s effects not work as intended, but the item’s overall power will be significantly lower, likely causing you to be underpowered in an already difficult encounter.

Related: How to get the Vexcalibur exotic Glaive in Destiny 2

These are all the weapons, mods, and gear you shouldn’t be wearing while attempting to complete Root of Nightmare during Contest Mode.

Weapons

Gear

Empowered Finish (Armor mod)

Fragments

Thread of Ascent (Strand Fragment)

Mods

Citan’s Ramparts (Titan Exotic Gauntlets)

Make sure everyone in your fireteam understands to avoid these choices for their builds. For some players, many may have to readjust their preferences, but it shouldn’t impact everyone too much. Bungie has made these choices to ensure that they don’t make the World First race too easy for players and have it be an exciting race for everyone participating.