Who plays Odin in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

In Norse mythology, Odin is perhaps the most important of all the gods, and is sometimes even depicted as the ruler of Valhalla and of all the other gods. He is the Norse god of war, wisdom, death, and poetry, among many other things. While he’s traditionally viewed as formidable, he’s basically more of a good guy than a bad guy. However, in God of war Ragnarok, he’s very definitely positioned as a villain. Early in the game, he pays an unwelcome visit to Kratos and Atreus, along with he gigantic sidekick Thor, and warns Kratos to stop Atreus from trying to find Tyr. It’s clear from Kratos’ reaction to the visit, that he wouldn’t trust Odin as far as he could throw him. Presumably nowhere near as far as that, when you consider how good Kratos is at throwing things.

Which actor voices Odin in God of War Ragnarok?

Image via IMDB

In God of War Ragnarok, Odin is played by Richard Schiff, an American actor best known for his role as Toby Ziegler in The West Wing. Schiff’s work on The West Wing earned him the Primetime Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in the year 2000. Since 2017, he’s been playing Dr. Aaron Glassman in ABC’s The Good Doctor, but gamers are maybe more likely to know him from his roles in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Man of Steel, and The Lost World: Jurassic Park. God of War Ragnarok is his very first video game role.

Schiff’s casting in God of War Ragnarok was largely down to his son. As game director Eric Williams recently told Game Informer, when the team approached Schiff about the role, they expected him to turn it down immediately. But apparently, Schiff’s son is a huge God of War fan, and went a long way out of his way to persuade his dad to take the role.